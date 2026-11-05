Obituary: Robert C. Self

Robert C Self passed on October 30, 2026, at the age of 82. Born January 5, 1944, Robert was a resident of Cullman, Alabama.

Visitation will be held at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave North West, Cullman, AL 350555827, US, on November 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at the same location on November 7, 2026, at 11 a.m.

A Graveside Committal Service will take place at Cullman City Cemetery, 9th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055, US, on November 7, 2026.