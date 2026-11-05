Obituary: Barbara Joan Maner

Barbara Joan Maner, 93, of Cullman, Alabama, was born in Alabama on January 30, 1933, and passed away on October 31, 2026. Throughout her life, Barbara carried herself with steady strength and quiet dignity, offering others the kind of care that is shown through patience, consistency, and a generous spirit.

Mrs. Maner was a school teacher having taught at Good Hope Elementary, Fairview, Vinemont, and West Point Schools, a role that reflected her strong work ethic and the thoughtful wisdom she shared with those around her. She also enjoyed music, a lasting source of comfort and joy in her life. She played the organ and piano at Good Hope Baptist Church for many years. She also taught many children piano as well, sharing her love for music with others.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Roy Maner.

She is survived by her step daughter, Melody Johnson (Ed); her step son, Tim Maner (Delores); her maternal brother, George Meadows; her 1st cousin, Harold Doss Jr.; her 1st cousin, Gregg Doss; her 1st cousin, Frank Hinkle; and a host of extended family.