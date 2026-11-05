Obituary: Jacqueline Etta Brown

Graveside service for Jacqueline Etta Brown, 73, of Hanceville will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7th, 2026 at Valley Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening at Cullman Funeral Home, 278 E, Cullman, AL from 6-8 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Mrs. Brown passed away Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026 at CRMC. She was born May 8, 1953 to Marvin E. & Mary L. Guthery Heatherly. She loved her family, husband, her kids and all kids and they loved her. She loved celebrating holidays, cooking for everyone, and everyone spending time together. She was a simple country girl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Heatherly; grandchild, Hunter Holcomb.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles “Charlie” Brown; sons, Kelley (Lavonda) Davis, Jimmy “Pete” (Tina) Davis, Jarrett (Shanda) Brown; grandkids, Zachary (Michelle) Brown, Harley Holcomb, Gaven Brown, Jonah Davis; great-grandkids, Ember Holcomb, Kainleigh Holcomb, Everleigh Brown, Kayden Orgeron, Kinslee Orgeron; brother, Mickey Heatherly, Vicky Wilbourn; nephews, Patrick (April) Heatherly, Raymond Heatherly, J.C. (Janie) Raynor, Chase Wilbourn; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.