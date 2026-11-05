Obituary: Peggy Ann Clark

Funeral services for Peggy Ann Clark, 92, of Hanceville will be 3 p.m. Friday November 6th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Mountain Grove Congregational cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Clark was born August 1, 1934, in Arkansas. She passed away November 4, 2026, in Cullman, Alabama.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her children, Larry Clark (Karen), and William Clark; grandchildren, Kristal Goelz (Brett), Tabitha Burrell (Shawn), John Sharp (Carla), Christian Sharp (Karen); and a host of great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Clark.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family.