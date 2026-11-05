CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Nov. 5, 2026. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

October 29

possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; I65SB MM 299

criminal mischief; CR 1196

possession of controlled substances; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 31

possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 222

domestic violence; CR 1806

October 30

violation of protection order; I65NB MM 302

theft of property; criminal mischief; CR 1372

domestic violence; CR 222

assault; CR 1141

possession of controlled substances; I65NB EX 299

theft of property; CR 703

theft of property; CR 329

burglary; CR 201

October 31

domestic violence; CR 1168

theft of property; CR 1579

violation of protection order; CR 1629

domestic violence; CR 18

possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91

November 1

assault; Hwy. 278W

domestic violence; CR 1343

possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; School House Rd.

domestic violence-criminal mischief; CR 1269

domestic violence; Hwy. 69S

criminal mischief; CR 1343

November 2

criminal mischief; CR 225

assault; Arkadelphia Rd. NE

theft of property; CR 1422

theft of property; Goodwin Rd.

theft of property; CR 1662

November 3

assault; US. 231

harassing communications; Hwy. 69N

theft of property; Pine Ln. SE

theft of property; Hwy. 69S

harassing communications; CR 1702

domestic violence; CR 587

harassing communications; US. 31

assault; CR 1141

possession of marijuana; I65SB MM 313

November 4

domestic violence; CR 940

theft of property; CR 223

theft of property; CR 1107

domestic violence; CR 1196

Arrests

November 2 – November 5

Bailey, Bridget L.; 31

PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple family

Buie, Logan A.; 27

FTA – assault-aggravated assault-menacing gun (2 counts)

Burgin, Ethan S.; 21

public intoxication

Calloway, Jeffery C.; 43

PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple-family

PROBATION REVOKED – theft of property-2nd degree, $500-less than $1500

Carnes, Reese I.; 25

PROBATION REVOKED – burglary-3rd degree – domestic violence

Chandler, Brandon E.; 42

theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500

Coker, Michael B.; 39

theft-miscellaneous

forgery-counterfeiting (2 counts)

Cottingham, Katrilla M.; 44

possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Denton, Sara J.; 32

PROBATION REVOKED – possession of methamphetamine (2 counts)

Franks, Raymond P.; 77

DUI (controlled substances)

Goff, Jamar M.; 24

assault-domestic-simple assault-family

assault-aggravated assault police officer-other weapon

Griffin, Heather N.; 35

PROBATION REVOKED – promote prison contraband

Jackson, Ethan N.; 21

FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family

Lee, Johnny D.; 56

sex offense-failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residential restriction

sex offense-adult sex offender – violation of homelessness restrictions

theft-miscellaneous

Lee, Stephanie A.; 37

FTA – theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500

Looney, Jimmy D.; 69

criminal trespass

McDonald, Shannon A.; 45

possession of marijuana-2 nd degree

degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Patterson, Alicia N.; 38

FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia

FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Ramsey, Byron C.; 45

burglary-residence-force

theft-miscellaneous, less than $500

criminal trespass

Runyon, Jeremy A.; 39

FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

FTA – possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Serrano, Luis; 34

DUI (alcohol) (2 counts)

White, Charles E.; 39

FTA – buying/receiving stolen property (2 counts)

FTA – burglary-non-residence-no force

FTA – possession of burglars tools

FTA – possession of methamphetamine

FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia

FTA – damaged property-criminal mischief

FTA – improper tag light

FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or canceled

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 31

theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; general merchandise; $112; Hwy. 157

November 4

theft of property-1st degree; person; cash; $6,500

No arrests reported.

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.