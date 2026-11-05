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Cullman

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 5, 2026

By Cullman Tribune Staff,

6 days ago
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CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Nov. 5, 2026. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

October 29

  • possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; I65SB MM 299
  • criminal mischief; CR 1196
  • possession of controlled substances; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 31
  • possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 222
  • domestic violence; CR 1806

October 30

  • violation of protection order; I65NB MM 302
  • theft of property; criminal mischief; CR 1372
  • domestic violence; CR 222
  • assault; CR 1141
  • possession of controlled substances; I65NB EX 299
  • theft of property; CR 703
  • theft of property; CR 329
  • burglary; CR 201

October 31

  • domestic violence; CR 1168
  • theft of property; CR 1579
  • violation of protection order; CR 1629
  • domestic violence; CR 18
  • possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91

November 1

  • assault; Hwy. 278W
  • domestic violence; CR 1343
  • possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; School House Rd.
  • domestic violence-criminal mischief; CR 1269
  • domestic violence; Hwy. 69S
  • criminal mischief; CR 1343

November 2

  • criminal mischief; CR 225
  • assault; Arkadelphia Rd. NE
  • theft of property; CR 1422
  • theft of property; Goodwin Rd.
  • theft of property; CR 1662

November 3

  • assault; US. 231
  • harassing communications; Hwy. 69N
  • theft of property; Pine Ln. SE
  • theft of property; Hwy. 69S
  • harassing communications; CR 1702
  • domestic violence; CR 587
  • harassing communications; US. 31
  • assault; CR 1141
  • possession of marijuana; I65SB MM 313

November 4

  • domestic violence; CR 940
  • theft of property; CR 223
  • theft of property; CR 1107
  • domestic violence; CR 1196

Arrests

November 2 – November 5

Bailey, Bridget L.; 31

  • PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple family

Buie, Logan A.; 27

  • FTA – assault-aggravated assault-menacing gun (2 counts)

Burgin, Ethan S.; 21

  • public intoxication

Calloway, Jeffery C.; 43

  • PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple-family
  • PROBATION REVOKED – theft of property-2nd degree, $500-less than $1500

Carnes, Reese I.; 25

  • PROBATION REVOKED – burglary-3rd degree – domestic violence

Chandler, Brandon E.; 42

  • theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500

Coker, Michael B.; 39

  • theft-miscellaneous
  • forgery-counterfeiting (2 counts)

Cottingham, Katrilla M.; 44

  • possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Denton, Sara J.; 32

  • PROBATION REVOKED – possession of methamphetamine (2 counts)

Franks, Raymond P.; 77

  • DUI (controlled substances)

Goff, Jamar M.; 24

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family
  • assault-aggravated assault police officer-other weapon

Griffin, Heather N.; 35

  • PROBATION REVOKED – promote prison contraband

Jackson, Ethan N.; 21

  • FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family

Lee, Johnny D.; 56

  • sex offense-failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residential restriction
  • sex offense-adult sex offender – violation of homelessness restrictions
  • theft-miscellaneous

Lee, Stephanie A.; 37

  • FTA – theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500

Looney, Jimmy D.; 69

  • criminal trespass

McDonald, Shannon A.; 45

  • possession of marijuana-2nd degree
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Patterson, Alicia N.; 38

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Ramsey, Byron C.; 45

  • burglary-residence-force
  • theft-miscellaneous, less than $500
  • criminal trespass

Runyon, Jeremy A.; 39

  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Serrano, Luis; 34

  • DUI (alcohol) (2 counts)

White, Charles E.; 39

  • FTA – buying/receiving stolen property (2 counts)
  • FTA – burglary-non-residence-no force
  • FTA – possession of burglars tools
  • FTA – possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA – damaged property-criminal mischief
  • FTA – improper tag light
  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or canceled

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 31

  • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; general merchandise; $112; Hwy. 157

November 4

  • theft of property-1st degree; person; cash; $6,500

No arrests reported.

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.

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