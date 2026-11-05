undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 5, 2026
By Cullman Tribune Staff,6 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Nov. 5, 2026. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
October 29
- possession of controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; I65SB MM 299
- criminal mischief; CR 1196
- possession of controlled substances; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 31
- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 222
- domestic violence; CR 1806
October 30
- violation of protection order; I65NB MM 302
- theft of property; criminal mischief; CR 1372
- domestic violence; CR 222
- assault; CR 1141
- possession of controlled substances; I65NB EX 299
- theft of property; CR 703
- theft of property; CR 329
- burglary; CR 201
October 31
- domestic violence; CR 1168
- theft of property; CR 1579
- violation of protection order; CR 1629
- domestic violence; CR 18
- possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91
November 1
- assault; Hwy. 278W
- domestic violence; CR 1343
- possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; School House Rd.
- domestic violence-criminal mischief; CR 1269
- domestic violence; Hwy. 69S
- criminal mischief; CR 1343
November 2
- criminal mischief; CR 225
- assault; Arkadelphia Rd. NE
- theft of property; CR 1422
- theft of property; Goodwin Rd.
- theft of property; CR 1662
November 3
- assault; US. 231
- harassing communications; Hwy. 69N
- theft of property; Pine Ln. SE
- theft of property; Hwy. 69S
- harassing communications; CR 1702
- domestic violence; CR 587
- harassing communications; US. 31
- assault; CR 1141
- possession of marijuana; I65SB MM 313
November 4
- domestic violence; CR 940
- theft of property; CR 223
- theft of property; CR 1107
- domestic violence; CR 1196
Arrests
November 2 – November 5
Bailey, Bridget L.; 31
- PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple family
Buie, Logan A.; 27
- FTA – assault-aggravated assault-menacing gun (2 counts)
Burgin, Ethan S.; 21
- public intoxication
Calloway, Jeffery C.; 43
- PROBATION REVOKED – assault-child abuse-simple-family
- PROBATION REVOKED – theft of property-2nd degree, $500-less than $1500
Carnes, Reese I.; 25
- PROBATION REVOKED – burglary-3rd degree – domestic violence
Chandler, Brandon E.; 42
- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500
Coker, Michael B.; 39
- theft-miscellaneous
- forgery-counterfeiting (2 counts)
Cottingham, Katrilla M.; 44
- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Denton, Sara J.; 32
- PROBATION REVOKED – possession of methamphetamine (2 counts)
Franks, Raymond P.; 77
- DUI (controlled substances)
Goff, Jamar M.; 24
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
- assault-aggravated assault police officer-other weapon
Griffin, Heather N.; 35
- PROBATION REVOKED – promote prison contraband
Jackson, Ethan N.; 21
- FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
Lee, Johnny D.; 56
- sex offense-failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residential restriction
- sex offense-adult sex offender – violation of homelessness restrictions
- theft-miscellaneous
Lee, Stephanie A.; 37
- FTA – theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500
Looney, Jimmy D.; 69
- criminal trespass
McDonald, Shannon A.; 45
- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Patterson, Alicia N.; 38
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
Ramsey, Byron C.; 45
- burglary-residence-force
- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500
- criminal trespass
Runyon, Jeremy A.; 39
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Serrano, Luis; 34
- DUI (alcohol) (2 counts)
White, Charles E.; 39
- FTA – buying/receiving stolen property (2 counts)
- FTA – burglary-non-residence-no force
- FTA – possession of burglars tools
- FTA – possession of methamphetamine
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA – damaged property-criminal mischief
- FTA – improper tag light
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or canceled
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 31
- theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; general merchandise; $112; Hwy. 157
November 4
- theft of property-1st degree; person; cash; $6,500
No arrests reported.
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.