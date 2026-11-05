4th annual Sydni Helms-Hipp Memorial Barrel Race this Saturday, Nov. 7

CULLMAN, Ala. – The fourth annual Sydni Helms-Hipp Memorial Barrel Race will take place this Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center on U.S. Highway 31.

Activities will kick off Friday, Nov. 6, with a night ride from 4-8 p.m. for $10 per rider.

On Saturday, gates will open at 7 a.m., with barrel racing exhibitions scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon. Admission for spectators is $5 per person. Concessions, vendors and fundraising activities will be available throughout the day. Exhibition registration will also be available during this time, beginning at 7 a.m., with runs available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5 each.

The competition will begin with the peewee division, followed by youth and open barrel racing. Youth competitors will have the option to roll their times over into the open division. The evening will conclude with poles.

Entry fees are $5 for peewee, $30 for youth, $40 for open and $15 for poles. Peewee competitors will have opportunities to win buckles and other prizes.

The race will feature $1,000 in added money for the youth division and $3,500 for the open division. Of the entry fees, 75% will go toward competitor payouts, while the remaining 25% will support the Sydni Helms-Hipp Memorial Scholarship Fund.

As in year’s past, the barrel race will also feature the announcement of this year’s $2,000 Sydni Helms-Hipp Memorial Scholarship recipient. The scholarship will be awarded to a participant in the barrel race to help further their education at the school of their choice.

In addition to the competition, a ticket auction will feature donated items, with tickets priced at five for $5 or 25 for $20. Winners will be announced Saturday night during the open barrel racing event. A separate raffle will offer three prizes: a WiseBox speaker, a Western bench and a JC saddle valued at $2,500. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

For questions or additional information, contact Angie Payne at 205-522-3409 or Loni Helms at 205-471-4691.

The Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center is located at 17645 U.S. Highway 31.