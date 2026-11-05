AMRV RC&D, Cullman County Legislative Delegation announce $104,859 in community grants

CULLMAN, Ala. — The Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council (AMRV RC&D), in partnership with the Cullman County Legislative Delegation, has announced $104,859 in grant funding for 13 projects serving Cullman County communities.

The grants support improvements ranging from emergency response equipment and accessible library facilities to agricultural education, workforce training and school programs. The legislative delegation includes Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, and Reps. Heath Allbright, R-Holly Pond; Cindy Myrex, R-Cullman; and Tim Wadsworth, R-Arley.

Gudger emphasized the importance of investing in local initiatives that address community needs and improve the quality of life for Cullman County residents.

“These grants reflect the strength of Cullman County’s communities and the people who work every day to make them better,” he said. “Through our partnership with AMRV RC&D, we can help local organizations meet practical needs, strengthen public safety and create more opportunities for our students and families.”

The funded projects are:

St. Paul’s Lutheran School — $5,000: Stove unit and hood ventilation fire suppression system upgrade

City of Good Hope — $5,000: Park sign

Cullman County Public Libraries — $5,000: Bathroom renovations to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards

Good Hope Primary School — $5,000: Outdoor classroom and STEAM lab extension

Cullman County Industrial Development Authority — $5,000: Tools of the Trade Career Fair

Pilot Light Home, Inc. — $5,000: Foster home upgrades

The Foundry Ministries — $5,000: Workforce development through agricultural training at The Foundry Farm

Hanceville High School — $7,000: Woodwind instrument acquisition and restoration

West Point FFA — $10,000: School barn cattle handling system

Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District — $10,000: Teacher workshops and water festival

Holly Pond Fire and Rescue — $22,859: Pumper/tanker equipment enhancement

Cullman County EMA — $5,000: Smith Lake response trailer

West Point High School — $15,000: Baseball facility improvements

Wadsworth highlighted the importance of supporting locally driven projects that address specific community needs and deliver meaningful results for Cullman County residents.

“Each of these projects addresses a need identified by people who know their communities well,” he said. “Whether it is helping first responders obtain equipment, introducing students to career opportunities or improving local facilities, these investments will provide practical benefits across Cullman County.”

The awards combine support for immediate community needs with investments in education and career preparation. School projects will expand learning opportunities in science, agriculture and music, while other grants will improve facilities and equipment used by local service organizations.

AMRV RC&D Executive Director Renona Seibert praised the collaboration between state legislators, local organizations, and community leaders in identifying needs and turning local priorities into meaningful investments.

“Our work begins with listening to local communities and helping them move worthwhile projects forward,” she said. “We appreciate the Cullman County Legislative Delegation’s partnership and the dedication of every grant recipient. Together, we are helping turn local priorities into improvements that serve people throughout the county.”