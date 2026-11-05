Pet of the Week: Nupert is ready to keep your lap warm

CULLMAN, Ala. – A comfortable seat is even better with someone to share it, and Nupert is happy to volunteer. This large, affectionate cat will settle across your lap like a cozy quilt, ready for some time together.

Nupert, The Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week, is an approximately 4-year-old tuxedo cat available for adoption at the Cullman County Animal Shelter.

This sweet boy loves to snuggle and would rather be close to his person than anywhere else.

Toys are a big part of Nupert’s day, too. He enjoys playtime, but companionship is what he seeks most.

For someone who likes a cat to keep them company while they read, watch television or simply unwind, Nupert could be a loving match.

His adoption fee is $35 because he is already neutered. The reduced fee reflects that completed procedure, not the value of the companionship he has to offer. His adoption fee includes vaccinations and microchipping.

To learn more about Nupert or meet him, visit the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Contact the shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us.

Has Nupert already been adopted? Don’t worry! Many more pets are waiting for their forever homes, and your perfect companion may be among them.