West Point High Beta Club supports Cullman County Animal Shelter

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter was recently on the receiving end of a donation drive organized by students from the West Point High School BETA Club.

Cullman County Animal Shelter Manager Andrea Hudson said the shelter was honored to be able to visit with some of the students and she extended her gratitude to them.

“As a community we should all be proud of the qualities of leadership, academic achievements and good character they are exemplifying,” Hudson said. “The future certainly looks bright with the representation of these students.”

Hudson praised the caring community and said she is always humbled when people think of the shelter for donation drives.

“We use a ton of food and treats on a daily basis for the cats and dogs in our care, not to mention cleaning supplies and cat litter,” Hudson said. “So the extra help is always appreciated so much. It is very important for a community to support their local animal shelter. We strive to make the community proud. Positivity is what is needed for an animal shelter. Our ultimate goal is to give the animals in our care a second chance at a loving home. Positivity, likes and shares on our Facebook page help us tremendously in getting animals either back to their owners or placed in a loving home.”

Schools/groups can always make a phone call and schedule a time to spend time with the animals, Hudson shared.

“The public is always welcome to stop by as well,” Hudson said. “We are open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and we highly encourage visitors. We love interaction with our community and anyone is welcome to come by. We have an area where they can take the dogs outside and play and we also have a cat room where they can spend time with the cats. A lot of people come by on their lunch break to decompress from a stressful day. There is nothing better than animal therapy.”

The Cullman County Animal Shelter accepts donations of any kind and can put each item donated to good use.

The shelter is located at 935 Convent Road. For more information, visit the Cullman County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

