    Obituary: Timothy Wade Kraft

    1 days ago

    Timothy Wade Kraft, 65, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2024, at the Audie L Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, in San Antonio, Texas after losing a battle with cancer.

    Born in Cullman, Alabama on July 12, 1959; Tim spent a career in the aircraft industry, following service in the US Army. Through his work he lived in three countries and 12 different states.

    Tim is proceeded in death by his wife Mary Ruth (Kessler) Kraft, and his daughter Kara Alethea Kraft; his parents Robert Franklin Kraft and Evelyn Marie (Rigsby) Kraft. He is survived by his sister Mary Katherine Kraft (Anthony Latini) of Princeton, New Jersey and brother Randy Franklin Kraft (Susan) of Cullman, Alabama.

    A memorial service is planned at Christ Lutheran Church for October 14, 2024, at 6 p.m.

