    Obituary: Michael Frank Boggi

    By Moss Service Funeral Home,

    1 days ago

    Michael Frank Boggi of Cullman, Alabama passed away October 5, 2024. Michael is survived by his wife Rebecca A Boggi, step son Tim (Stacey) Schaeffer, and two grandchildren. Michael spent 40+ years in auto body work, 23 of which with Mullins Body Shop. Michael was a big fan of The Beatles, trains, and Alabama football.

    A rosary service will be held Thursday October 10, 2024 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 205 3rd Avenue SE Cullman, AL 35055. A graveside service will follow Friday October 11, 2024 11 a.m. at Cullman Memory Gardens 1516 Bolte Rd SE, Cullman, AL 35055.

    Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

    In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

    https://www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-2463?tab=home

