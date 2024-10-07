Open in App
    • The Cullman Tribune

    Obituary: David Clark Goodwin

    By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home,

    1 days ago

    David Goodwin, a beloved part of the Cullman community, passed away in his residence on October 4, 2024, surrounded by family. David was a devoted husband, father, and papa who loved his family, friends, colleagues, and the Crimson Tide.

    Born on June 11, 1968, David was known for his ability to make people laugh, his generosity, and his work ethic. David was employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company United for 38 years and served the majority of that time as a Key Account Manager.

    David is survived by his wife, Holly Goodwin; children, Madison (Derek) Hanni, BreeAna (Trent) Nelson, Maison (Lizzie Mae) Goodwin, Gage Goodwin, Landon Robinson, Kayla (Franky) Melson; grandchildren, Ezra, Adelynn, and Amelia Hanni, Preston Goodwin, Ezekiel Goodwin, Brylynn Robinson, Eli and Aubrey Melson, Barrett Robinson; mother, Brenda Goodwin; siblings, LeeAnn (Mike) Still, Ricky Goodwin; father-in-law, Richard (Elaine) Queen; beloved pets, Dax, Solo, Jack, Jill; and a host of nieces, and nephews.

    He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Goodwin; son, Blake Robinson; and Mother-in-law, Sharron Queen.

    Visitation for David will be held at Desperation Church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on October 9, 2024. A Celebration of David’s life will follow the Visitation, beginning at 1 p.m.

