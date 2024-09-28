Open in App
    • The Cullman Tribune

    Nov. 5 General Election sample ballots released

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State Wes Allen recently announced that the sample ballots for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election are now available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.AlabamaVotes.gov .

    “Sample ballots for all 67 counties have been made publicly available on our website, www.AlabamaVotes.gov . I would encourage all Alabamians to review these sample ballots as they get ready to head to the polls on Nov. 5,” Allen said.

    The Secretary of State’s website has several features for Alabamians to use heading into the General Election.

    “At www.AlabamaVotes.gov , Alabamians can register to vote with a valid Alabama driver license, verify their voter registration status, check their polling location and track their absentee ballot,” Allen explained. “My team and I work very hard to ensure that our website is a functional tool for all Alabamians to utilize as they prepare to go vote on Nov. 5.”

    Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification before casting a ballot.

    View the sample ballots at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2024-general-election-sample-ballots .

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Barbara Hamilton
    2d ago
    I didn't see Marshall County on the list.
    Diana Tamborino
    2d ago
    the site is NOT WORKING! does no good if all one can see is a list of counties
