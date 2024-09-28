CEDA receives TVA Workforce Invest Grant to assist with purchase of machining equipment at Wallace State

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The City of Cullman Economic Development Agency has been awarded a Workforce Invest Grant by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) that will allow for the purchase of equipment for the Machine Tool Technology program at Wallace State Community College.

This grant was awarded to support machining in Cullman County, specifically recruiting more students into the program and providing automation training to existing machinists to improve shop efficiencies and create career opportunities.

“Thanks to TVA and its Workforce Invest Program, CEDA was able to apply for funding to assist Wallace State with the tools needed to advance its Machine Tool Technology program. The aim of this project is to attract more students to the high-tech field of precision machining,” said Jamie Troutman, CEDA assistant director. “This funding will help develop a highly trained and qualified workforce in our region to meet current and future market demands.”

The initiative is poised to create new economic opportunities for individuals within Cullman County and the surrounding area by broadening the pool of talent entering the machining field.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Workforce Invest grant,” said Jerry Murcks, dean of Applied Technologies. “This funding will enhance our ability to train current and incoming students by expanding our educational resources. The new equipment we will purchase will provide students with the real-world, hands-on experience they need to excel in their careers.”

With the funds provided, Wallace State will purchase a HAAS ST-10 Lathe with Simulator and Cobot.

The HAAS ST-10 Lathe with Simulator and Cobot (collaborative robot) represents a modern, automated machining setup. It allows for efficient and precise manufacturing with reduced human intervention, enhancing both productivity and safety in the production environment. The simulator aids in training and testing, while the cobot increases automation and assists in handling tasks that might otherwise require human labor. This combination is typically found in advanced manufacturing environments where high precision, safety and efficiency are critical.

In response to the increasing demand for a trained workforce by business and industry, the TVA, along with third-party consultant VisionFirst Advisors, developed an innovative initiative, known as Workforce Invest, in 2022. The goal of the program is to address critical workforce development needs.

“TVA Economic Development is committed to our communities. Workforce Invest allows us to invest in programs that address the specific workforce and education needs at a local level. Each project funded provides needed training to residents while also filling the needs of industry. We are proud to support our local economic development partners,” said John Bradley, senior vice president of economic development for TVA.

The Machine Tool Technology program at Wallace State offers day and evening classes with training in both precision machining, computerized numerical control (CNC) and tool and die. Several certificates and degrees are offered, with time spans for completion ranging from two to five semesters.

For more information about the Machine Tool Technology program, contact Justin Burnett at 256-352-8235 or machinetool@wallacestate.edu or visit www.wallacestate.edu/mtt .