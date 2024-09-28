Pet of the week: Louis wants to go home with you

CULLMAN, Ala. – Meet The Cullman Tribune’s Pet of the Week Louis, the lovable perpetual optimist who doubles as a seat warmer.

Louis is a 1-year-old Schipperke mix. He displays medium energy and will remind you of a lovable court jester with his perpetual optimism.

He loves people and will keep your chair warm for you, one of his many helpful tricks.

Louis is a true “glass half full” kind of guy as he is already neutered, which means his adoption fee has been reduced.

If you’re looking for a companion to take on a hike one day then lay around all day the next, then Louis is perfect for you!

Are you ready to meet Louis? Visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. It is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

His adoption fee includes a DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.

Don’t forget that Louis has many friends, both canine and feline, who are all looking for new homes.

So if you arrive and Louis has been adopted, he asked if we’d pass along that his friends need good homes, too!

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us .

