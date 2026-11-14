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Microsoft restores Outlook, Teams after daylong global outage
By Sharon Fountain,13 days ago
The breakdown stretched across two workdays and may have cost $7 billion in lost productivity. Microsoft says a network problem, not hackers, caused it. Microsoft says Outlook, Teams, Copilot and its other workplace services are fully working again. The outage cut off email and online meetings for businesses and governments worldwide for more than a day, Reuters reported late Friday.