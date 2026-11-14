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Chicago Bulls sign center Orlando Robinson, fill roster
By Crusader Staff,12 days ago
The Chicago Bulls have signed center Orlando Robinson, a four-year NBA veteran who most recently played for the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. The signing, announced by the organization, brings Chicago’s roster to 18 players, filling all available roster spots. Terms of Robinson’s contract were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.