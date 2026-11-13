undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE WORK BEGINS NOW
By Sharon Fountain,8 days ago
The American people have spoken through the ballot box, but will those elected to Congress have the courage to carry out the work ahead? The November 3 midterm elections delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, giving Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But winning an election and restoring the integrity of government are two different matters.