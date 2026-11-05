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Nearly $6 Million Awarded to Community-Led Development Projects in Chicago
By Crusader Staff,3 days ago
CHICAGO — Six community-led development projects across Chicago will receive nearly $6 million in grants aimed at bringing new businesses, health care services, jobs and other essential resources to neighborhoods that have historically struggled to attract investment. The funding, announced November 2 by The Chicago Community Trust, comes through...
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