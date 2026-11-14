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Montini: Understanding Northlake’s new fireworks ordinance
By Contributing Writer,4 days ago
With the holidays approaching, I want to explain Northlake’s recently adopted fireworks ordinance, what it allows, and how we arrived at this decision. Fireworks have been discussed in Northlake for nearly a decade. In 2018, when Northlake was still largely a low-density community with larger residential lots, the Council, at my request as then Mayor Pro Tem, relaxed the existing fireworks ban to allow their use on Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, provided there was no county burn ban.