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Specialty pediatric healthcare facility opens inside Northlake StarCenter Multisport
By Micah Pearce,10 days ago
The benefits of the new Children’s Health StarCenter MultiSport in Northlake continue to grow. A new healthcare facility, the Children’s Health Andrews Institute of Northlake, opened its doors at the StarCenter Multisport Monday. The facility plans to offer specialized pediatric sports medicine, orthopedic and rehabilitation services for Northlake...