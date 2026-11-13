undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Council to decide on proposed 24-hour emergency room concept in Flower Mound
By Micah Pearce,9 days ago
A proposed 24-hour emergency room concept will once again face the Flower Mound Town Council, this time hoping to get the supermajority vote needed to proceed with its plans. Total Care ER left the last council meeting with homework – to engage the community and convince council to approve the company’s special use permit request to open a 24-hour emergency room concept along FM 1171, between Fireside Drive and Arrowhead Drive.