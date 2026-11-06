undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Community toy drive in Flower Mound to benefit 1,500 local children this Christmas
By CTG Staff,8 days ago
A community toy drive Saturday at Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound will help Christian Community Action provide Christmas gifts for 1,500 local children whose families face financial hardship. Dorothy’s Dash, the Flower Mound Youth Sports Association and Perfect Game’s Keep Calm and Baseball On Tournament are partnering with CCA to...
2