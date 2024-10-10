Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Cross Timbers Gazette

    2 Denton County police officers indicted for misuse of information, abuse of capacity

    By Mark Smith,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Billy Davis
    1d ago
    Look into the Dallas police in the Amber Guyner case
    jazzy
    1d ago
    Nazi cops.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Vengeful Judicial Officer, Wife Killed 2 Texas Prosecutors Plus One of Their Wives, Were "Happy” Afterwards
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com18 hours ago
    Motorcyclist hits dog in overnight crash on I-30, killing both
    KRLD News Radio3 days ago
    New details emerge in class-action lawsuit against Gateway Church
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    Flower Mound baker makes Harris-Walz cookies in deep red Denton County
    Axios Dallas1 day ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    My new car broke down a block from dealership right after I bought it – they took it back but refuse to refund my $2k
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Texas Lottery won by group that bought all the numbers
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Whistleblower Says He Was a ‘Fool’ to Trust Gateway Church With His Money
    julieroys.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Devastated parents pay tribute to 'fun' 14-year-old daughter after they found her dead at home - as coroner says she took her own life
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Texas Man Drops Lawsuit Against Women He Accused Of Helping His Wife Get Abortion Pills
    HuffPost1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy