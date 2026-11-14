PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against five persons, according to Prosecutor Max Miller’s office.

Among them is Alfred Conner, 72, Paulding, for possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Conner also is under indictment for the Aug. 31 murder of Logan Moss, 34, Mark Center.

Conner’s case is pending in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Indicted were:

• Tomas George, 42, Leipsic, for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony.

• John Fulk, 68, Paulding, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.

• Javin Santos Saldana, 22, 1102 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

• Cody Beber, 33, Payne, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.