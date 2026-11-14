Edward Rash, 26, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete any counseling as recommended. He also was given 180 days in jail with 173 days suspended with credit for seven days served while his case was pending.

Omarian Hunt, 24, Farmington, Mich., pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for Jan. 6.

Joshua Rains, 37, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $100,000.

Samuel Williams III, 25, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools and possession of fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ethan Dunakin, 33, West Unity, was found incompetent to stand trial on a charge violating a protection order, a gift-degree felony. He was ordered to undergo treatment at the Northwest Ohio Behavioral Hospital, Toledo.

An indictment against Craig Smith, 41, Cedar Springs, Mich., on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.