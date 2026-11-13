COLUMBUS — NFIB’s October jobs report shows an increase in hiring, with plans to create jobs rising one point to 18% (seasonally adjusted) and the percent of owners reporting hiring or trying to hire in October increasing five points to 56%.

“October was a positive month for small business hiring, with more Ohio small business owners reporting hiring activity and plans to expand their workforce,” said NFIB Ohio State Director Jared Weiser. “However, the challenge of finding qualified workers remains a persistent obstacle for many small employers. Passing HB 133 in the Ohio Senate would help address those challenges by creating a tax credit for employers that offer CHOICE Arrangements, giving small businesses more flexibility to provide quality health benefits and compete for workers in a tight labor market.”

The small business employment index, which measures the current state of the small business labor market, rose 0.2 points in October to 100.8, below the 2025 average of 101.2, but above the historical average of 100.0.

Seasonally adjusted, 36% of owners reported job openings they could not fill in October, up four points from September and 12 points above the historical average. Thirty-one percent have openings for skilled workers (up four points) and 15% have openings for unskilled labor (down one point).

Forty-eight percent (86% of those hiring or trying to hire) of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-eight percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions, and 20% reported none.

The percent of small business owners reporting the quality or availability of labor as their top operating problem decreased one point from September to 25%, 13 points above the historical average of 12%. Seven percent of owners reported labor costs as the single most important issue, up one point from September’s lowest level since December 2020.

Seasonally adjusted, a net 29% of small business owners reported raising compensation in October, up one point from September. A net 24% (seasonally adjusted) plan to raise compensation in the next three months, up four points from September and the highest level since December 2025.