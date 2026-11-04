Defiance man arrested in robbery of convenience store

Defiance police have arrested a city man for robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.

Benjamin Lee, 32, 752 Jackson Ave., was arrested Monday evening, according to Defiance Det. Sgt. Dave Richards. He was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Lee was scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday morning in Defiance Municipal Court.

He is charged with robbing the Stop & Shop convenience store at 1249 E. Second St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Richards said the suspect made off with an “undisclosed” amount of cash.