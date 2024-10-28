Evansville postal workers rally to 'save' the post office and push for a new contract

EVANSVILLE – If Austin Seibert looks tired at work, there’s a good reason.

Even though he’s an Evansville mail carrier with three years of experience under his belt, he has to work a second job at a bar to supplement his income. By the time he finishes yet another late shift, he has about three hours of shut eye before he finds himself back on the roads for his regular gig.

“And I still go out and get my route done every single day,” he said.

Seibert was one of about 50 postal service workers and supporters who amassed in Downtown Evansville Sunday afternoon for a “Save Our Service” rally .

Attendees called for National Association of Letter Carriers members to turn down a tentative agreement union president Brian Renfroe recently struck with the postal service . They say it offers only meager raises (about 1.3% across the board), exacerbates wage inequalities among workers, and does little to address the consolidations and brutal working conditions that have hurt carriers and other postal employees in recent years.

Workers held signs reading “Fair Contract Now” and “Stop Delays” while carriers, politicians and others took to the mic in front of the Four Freedoms Monument.

They decried increasingly long hours and post office cuts that have delayed mail delivery times, especially in rural areas. And they spoke of the toll carriers take in extreme weather conditions that have become more and more commonplace.

One carrier out of Southern Illinois said he passed out from walking 14 miles in the heat. He should go the hospital, his manager told him – but only after he finished his route.

The hardships were driven home by Corey Walton: a longtime city mail carrier out of Nashville, Tennessee who hosts the popular podcast “From A to Arbitration.” He said he knew of carriers living in their cars and forced to shower in the union halls – all because USPS wouldn’t pay them a living wage.

“I’ve been here 32 years as a city letter carrier,” he said. “And it’s as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

Low pay for mail carriers

Organized by Seibert and other local carriers Jeff Mullen and Jason Stone, the rally attempted to educate members on the ins and outs of the recent tentative agreement. Organizers hope they can strike down the deal and fight for a better one in arbitration.

Mullen said the union is presenting the proposal in “rap sessions” around the country. Evansville's NALC president was set to attend one in Texas.

But the deal does little to address a problem that’s plagued the service for years – low pay for newer carriers.

Mullen said a new city carrier assistant with no previous experience currently starts at $19.33 an hour . After a year under the preliminary deal, that would only rise to $21.21 – mere cents more than what a starting carrier was getting paid back in 2013. Meanwhile, more experienced workers at different salary tiers take in much, much more.

There’s not a lot in the contract for people in the middle pay scales, either, he said, aside from a few cost of living bumps. That makes it difficult to retain workers.

“It’s time the post office stepped up,” he said.

But that hasn’t happened. USPS often talks about its heavy losses over the years – $6.5 billion last fiscal year alone . That could lead to some accepting the deal, thinking it’s the best they can get.

Mallory Sutton, a carrier in Western Kentucky and website administrator for Walton’s podcast, said she’s spoken to every branch in her state that she can, and almost all of them are against the tentative agreement. The only people for it are the the ones trying to sell it – or those at “the top step” who have nothing to lose.

“The contract is so bad that at least those who are voting no believe that what we have to lose can’t be any worse than what we’ve got,” she said. “It’s worth it to get better pay for the letter carriers and ensure we get what we need.”

She said there’s one way to get good employees and retain them.

“You pay them a living wage,” she said. “And that’s not what (the USPS) is trying to do.”

'This affects all of us'

The rally drew several local politicians. Democratic Eighth District congressional hopeful Erik Hurt addressed the crowd, as did Evansville City Councilor and current state house candidate Alex Burton. Seibert also said Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry sent a letter in support of the NALC to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Members of other local unions joined the fray as well, including the Evansville Teachers Association and the NALC’s sister union, the American Postal Workers Union.

Mitchell Dupree, president of Evansville’s local APWU branch 347, said he got a call from his bank recently. But they weren’t calling about his finances. They wanted to let him know they weren’t getting their mail.

Dupree relayed the concern to his state senator. When they were done talking, the senator mentioned a package he hadn’t received himself.

“This affects all of us. If you think you’re immune to what’s going on in the post office, you’re wrong. Because the postal service is a fabric that binds our country together,” Dupree said. “I’ve had the opportunity to go through a lot of small communities in Southern Indiana and Kentucky. And in a lot of the downtowns, all that’s left is a post office.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville postal workers rally to 'save' the post office and push for a new contract