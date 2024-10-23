Open in App
    Former city councilman, firefighter Al Lindsey claims Fall Festival half pot prize

    By Thomas B. Langhorne, Evansville Courier & Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8HWT_0wINdTwg00

    EVANSVILLE — Al Lindsey had no qualms about being the first West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half pot winner to come forward and identify himself.

    After all, he's been in the spotlight before.

    Lindsey is a former elected official, a Democratic member of the Evansville City Council who represented the West Side-based 6th Ward from 2012 until 2016 while frequently tussling with Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's administration. He's a retired firefighter with family members who attended Mater Dei and Reitz high schools. His very name bespeaks the West Side.

    And now that Lindsey is dividing $1 million-plus before taxes with members of his family, he's got jokes. The half pot set a record this year, ascending to $2,000,075. Like the name says, Lindsey will get 50% of that: $1,000,035.

    More: Evansville Fall Festival half pot winner could be identified on Tuesday

    Flanked by his family during a rollicking press conference Tuesday at Nut Club headquarters, Lindsey repeatedly drew laughs from the assembled Nut Clubbers and local media.

    He is the first winner of the half pot to identify himself publicly. And he had a ready answer when asked if he's concerned about people coming out of the woodwork at him with requests for money. No, he said.

    "Because the answer’s going to be no," he quipped.

    The rest of the $2 million-plus will go to the Nut Club, which uses half pot money and festival proceeds to donate to numerous nonprofits in the area. Lindsey turned serious for a moment, expressing warm thanks to the venerable organization for all it does.

    "The whole community prospers when they prosper," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329zIW_0wINdTwg00

    The winning ticket was among three separate groupings of $100 worth of tickets that Lindsey says he bought for himself and his two children. The deal was, Lindsey said, "if we win, will split it three ways."

    "Well, guess what!" he roared.

    Lindsey recalled that once he got over his initial shock and elation at the realization he was holding the winning ticket, he actually thought he had won the entire $2 million. He wildly celebrated that.

    It was former fire department co-worker and Nut Clubber Rick Riney who broke the "bad" news to Lindsey.

    "Well, Al, you only get a million," Lindsey quoted Riney.

    “I said, 'Well somebody owes me $1 million!'" Lindsey cracked.

    Lindsey knows he isn't fabulously wealthy all of a sudden. Sometimes money runs a little short for him as for most people.

    “I think it’s just going to be nice to have something to fall back on," he said. "This is not like a Jeff Bezos or a Bill Gates-type of thing, but for a common person or an average person who goes to work every day, this is a pretty eventful (victory)."

    In 2011, Lindsey defeated incumbent 6th Ward City Council member and intraparty foe B.J. Watts in a Democratic primary election by a 56-44 percent margin. He ascended to the council in November's general election.

    After four years on the council marked by stiff resistance to Winnecke's administration, Lindsey went out the same way he came in. He was defeated in a Democratic primary by Jim Brinkmeyer, who won by a margin of 57-43 percent.

    But Lindsey is a winner now. And he's not done winning, he said at Tuesday's press conference. He'll try to win the half pot again. No doubt.

    "It’s like when you go to the boat or the track," he said. "If you win, you win. You don’t walk off the track. You go back and bet that next race. Absolutely."

    This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Former city councilman, firefighter Al Lindsey claims Fall Festival half pot prize

