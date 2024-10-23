Police: Two men cited for digging in Evansville cemetery to fight 'voodoo death curse'

EVANSVILLE – A group reportedly caught digging around gravesites in Oak Hill Cemetery to reverse a “voodoo death curse” were likely the victims of a text messaging scam, Evansville police say.

Two men – one from New Jersey and another court records list under an address in Western Kentucky – have been cited with cemetery mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, after a local official allegedly spotted them digging a foot-deep hole in the Evansville cemetery the night of Oct. 8.

As of Tuesday, neither appeared in Vanderburgh County jail bookings, but summons have been issued for both, court records show. Because they face only nonviolent misdemeanors – and because they’re potentially victims themselves – the Courier & Press isn’t naming them in the story. Their initial hearings are slated for Oct. 29 in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in their cases, three others were also with them the day of the alleged offenses. They aren’t named in the affidavit.

Police say were dispatched to the cemetery in the 1400 block of East Virginia Street just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 “in reference to several people digging up a gravesite without a permit.”

The official who called 911 said a woman with the group told him they were shoveling around her mother’s grave. She reportedly told the official her mom “was buried with something she needed,” the affidavit states.

The official told them they couldn’t do that, and they soon left in a red Nissan pickup. The next day, EPD spotted the suspects’ truck on the road and pulled them over. Speaking through a translator, the Western Kentucky man, originally from Guatemala, reportedly told police he works for a New Jersey construction company owned by the other suspect.

“(The Western Kentucky man) explained that his boss had a voodoo death curse placed on him by the boss’ sister-in-law. According to the (suspect), the sister-in-law buried several voodoo-related items somewhere in Oak Hill Cemetery,” the affidavit states. “To break the curse, (the suspect) along with several other employees were asked to locate and recover those items by their boss.”

The boss eventually returned to New Jersey. On Oct. 10, police spoke with him over the phone. He repeated the same story as the other suspect, and even provided investigators with video messages he reportedly got from a “witch doctor” via text.

“The video showed several skulls, (dolls), candles and (a) small burial site,” police wrote in the affidavit. “The ground and vegetation in the video do not match any vegetation, ground cover or soil that is common to Evansville.

“The videos were not of Oak Hill Cemetery,” the affidavit continues. “It appears (the New Jersey man) is a victim of a financial scam.”

The affidavit doesn’t say how the alleged scammer grifted the man out of money, or how much they may have taken.

Just the latest scam in Evansville

The Courier & Press couldn’t find any other examples online of voodoo-related scams. More garden-variety ones, though, are flourishing.

In July, a national scam swept into an Evansville/Henderson yard sale Facebook group . The post, which racked up more than 2,000 shares, featured Brandon Cooper, a supposedly autistic child who had gone missing.

“He is diagnosed with autism and needs daily medications. He is considered to possibly be in EXTREME danger and in need of medical assistance," the posts read. "We are asking for the community's HELP TO FIND HIM. ONLY TAKES 2 SECONDS to share.”

Problem is, there is no Brandon Cooper. EPD told the Courier & Press it was all a hoax. The same went for similar posts that popped up in other yard sale or buy/sale groups across the country. The point of it all, though, was unclear.

Then there are the Bitcoin ATM scams that police say have bilked Evansville-area residents out of almost $240,000 since 2023. Unlike traditional cash machines, Bitcoin ATMs have users to deposit, not withdrawal, money. Scammers direct their victims to the machines and have them add currency to fix some half-concocted fake issue. Once the money is in, it goes straight toward the scammer.

“You're talking an average of $10,000 a person," EPD Detective Nathan VanCleave told the Courier & Press in September. “That's no chump change, and that's just what is getting reported to us.”

And there are others. In September, Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder warned residents of a long-prevalent scam in which fraudsters posing as law enforcement call residents and demand payment to satisfy fictional arrest warrants. There are also scores of schemes connected to the upcoming 2024 presidential election – everything from false claims to deepfake videos to "doppelganger" fake websites.

In a statement to the Courier & Press, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said scammers lean on two key elements: "fear and rushed-timing."

They'll often threaten you with some kind of financial penalty if you don't respond, or tell you a "family member of yours needs assistance or that you could be incarcerated or in legal trouble if you don't comply," she said. They'll also want you to move quickly, robbing you of the ability to tell anyone else what's going wrong – someone who could point out that you could be the victim of fraud.

"It is important to remember that government agencies will not ask for your personal data over the phone. If you receive a call you think is fraud, you can hang up the phone and call the agency back after looking up the number yourself. Do not rely on any call-back numbers given to you by the suspicious callers," she said.

"It is also important to note that no government agency will demand money from you instantly and you will always have time to investigate and look into the claims yourself to determine their legitimacy."

Lastly, she said, "no legitimate government agency or business will contact you over social media."

