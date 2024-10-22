Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department . The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Azzip Pizza , 5225 Pearl Drive Ste E, Sept. 18, No violations.

Xpress Pantry , 1015 N main Street, Sept. 16, No violations.

Pizza Hut #41513 , 601 E Boonville New Harmony Road, Sept. 16, One non-critical violation: Dishwasher in need of repair water not reaching temp.

Chick-fil-A At Cross Pointe , 7101 E Indiana Street, Sept. 18, No violations.

Major Munch , 101 NW 1st Street Ste 100, Sept. 18, No violations.

Marathon #103 , 201 E Louisiana Street, Sept. 20, No violations.

The Granola Jar , 1033 Mt Pleasant Road Suite J, Sept. 17, Two non-critical violations: Back door in need of repair open to elements, Cooler door in need of repair door falling off hinges.

Crazy Buffet , 701 N Burkhardt Road, Sept. 18, Two critical and repeated violations: Potentially hazardous foods not maintained at required temperatures, CHemical spray bottles not labeled with contents, One critical violation: Not properly using time as a public health control written document.

Old Tyme Deli & Meat Shop , 307 N First Avenue, Sept. 19, No violations.

Thorntons #85 , 114 S Rosenberger Avenue, Sept. 17, No violations.

TGI Fridays #432 , 800 N Green River Road ste 101, Sept. 20, No violations.

Sportsman Billards & Pub , 2315 W Franklin Street, Sept. 18, No violations.

Xcess , 201B S Fulton Avenue, Sept. 19, One non-critical violation: Drink nozzles in need of cleaning.

Schnucks #704 , 3700 First Avenue, Sept. 17, No violations.

Sam’s Pizzeria , 2011 Delaware Street, Sept. 19, No violations.

McGary Middle School 6-8 , 1535 Joyce Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

McDonalds #10878 , 19700 N Highway 41, Sept. 16, One non-critical violation: Back door in need of repair open to outside elements.

Culver Family Learning Center , 1301 Judson Street, Sept. 18, No violations.

Christ The King , 3101 Bayard Park Drive, Sept. 18, No violations.

Bonkers , 11901 Petersburg Road, Sept. 17, No violations.

Long John Silver’s , 1015 S Green River Road, Sept. 17, No violations.

Lincoln School K-8 , 635 Lincoln Avenue, Sept. 18, No violations.

Quick Mart dvn llc , 2508 Washington Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

Hornets Nest , 11845 Petersburg Road, Sept. 17, Three non-critical violations: Gaskets to walk-in cooler in need of repair, Dishes stacked wet. Not air dried, Cutting boards in poor conditions.

Glenwood Leadership Academy K-8 , 901 Sweetser Avenue, Sept. 18, No violations.

Donut Bank , 2128 First Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

Dexter Elementary School K-5 , 951 Dexter Avenue, Sept. 18, No violations.

Bosse High School , 1300 Washington Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

AMF Arc Lanes , 4901 Monroe Avenue, Sept. 17, No violations.

Hacienda #12 , 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Roas Ste F, Sept. 17, Two non-critical violations: Back door in need of repair open to outside elements, Cuttingboards in poor condition.

Arcademie , 22 NW Sixth, Sept. 19, One non-critical violation: Hood vents system soiled.

The Taqueria/Gonz’z Steak Burger , 800 N Green River Road Ste 113, Sept. 20, Three non-critical violations: Paper towels not provided at hand washing sinks, Door to walk-in in need of repair, Ice guards in need of cleaning, Four critical violations: Pest activity observed on kitching, Person in charge was not knowledgeable of proper food safety, Establishment does not have certified food handler, Plumbing in need of repair.

Denny’s #6738 , 3901 Highway 41, Sept. 16, One non-critical violation: Bck door in need of repair access to outside elements.

Subway , 12500 Highway 41 North Suite 10, Sept. 16, No violations.

Chuckles DBA Gl #812 , 1601 S Green River Road, Sept. 16,

Joe Brewski , 10 NW 6th Street, Sept. 18, No violations.

Jags Food Mart , 2020 S Weinbach, Sept. 16, No violations.

Xpress Mart , 219 E Franklin Street, Sept. 16, No violations.

Quality Inn & Suites Evansville, Downtown , 703 N First Avenue, Sept. 17, Two non-critical violations: Refrigerator not provided with temperature measuring device, Soap not provided at hand sink.

Scooter’s Coffee , 535 East Diamond, Sept. 16, No violations.

US Mart Inc , 2345 Covert Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

Bad Randy’s , 1418 W Franklin Street, Sept. 19, No violations.

Dollar Depot , 1007 Washington Avenue, Sept. 16, No violations.

Chick-fil-A Eastland Mall , 800 N Green River Road, Sept. 20, No violations.

CK Newsom Community Kitchen , 100 E Walnut Street, Sept. 17, No violations.

Jacobs Pub , 607 N Main Street, Sept. 20, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports