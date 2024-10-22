Evansville area headed toward historically dry October

Mother Nature's see-saw act in the Evansville area has continued with a bone-dry October that is headed toward historical significance.

It comes in the wake of an August that saw a 28-day streak without rain , followed by a September that was wetter than normal in large part because of the remnants of Hurricane Helene .

And now October, when on the 15th day of the month the Evansville Regional Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, and it's been dry every day except for that one.

The good news is that it's given farmers decent conditions for harvesting what parts of the soybean and corn crops that remain in the fields. Combines aren't getting bogged down in the mud.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks dry, except for what the National Weather Service termed a "slight" chance of rain on Friday.

It wouldn't be the driest October ever, but it would be close

If the forecast holds up and Evansville stays rain-free, it would rank as the second-driest October on record in the city, surpassed only by October 1964, when only 0.01 inches of rain fell.

The current No. 2 is 1924, when 0.15 inches were recorded. The October of 1904 is the third-driest at 0.25 inches.

A normal October in Evansville 2.94 inches of rain.

Why is it so dry in the Evansville area?

Keith Cooley, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said you can blame all the dry weather on a persistent high pressure system.

"Ever since Helene came through, we have basically just had high pressure across the area," he said. "It's sat here throughout most of the month and most of the moisture and low pressure areas just go around it. We've even had very few clouds because of it."

Cooley likened the setup to a gear system.

"When it works well, things don't want to move a whole lot," he said. "There's a high above us and low pressure off to the west. Until some really strong front can come through and knock it off, it's going to stay in place."

And lately, no cold fronts have been up to the task. Even the strong ones − Cooley pointed to a front last week that dropped the temperature enough that frost formed in the Tri-State − haven't had much moisture with them.

So when will it rain in the Evansville area again?

We asked Cooley when rain would return, or when some change in the pattern would take place. He checked some data and chuckled.

"There's some hint this may start to break down around Halloween. There are some signs that toward the 30th or 31st, a stronger front looks like it tries to come through here ... of course, if it's going to rain, it would end up being on Halloween."

What are the impacts of the current drought?

Cooley said land management officials are starting to express worry about the dry conditions and their ability to promote wildfires.

While the rain from Helene helped, all of that moisture is out of the ground at this point. Grass is drying out. Leaves are falling.

Winds pick up in the fall in the Ohio Valley, and that, combined with dry grass and dry fields? It can lead to issues.

"It only takes one cigarette butt out the window to start a wildfire," he said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville area headed toward historically dry October