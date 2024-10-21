Local humane society takes in 42 animals in wake of Hurricane Milton

Forty-two prospective pets — 26 dogs and 16 cats — that were evacuated from shelters in the St. Petersburg, Florida area because of Hurricane Milton have arrived in Evansville and will be available for adoption or temporary fostering.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society agreed to take in the animals to help Florida shelters make space for pets that might have been displaced by the storm, which made landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 3 hurricane just south of the St. Pete-Pinellas County area.

“We’re not a chapter of any larger national organization,” Kendall Paul, CEO of the nonprofit Vanderburgh Humane Society, said. “We do coordinate with some of the national groups, apply for grants from some of them. We’re considered kind of like partners, even though we’re not a chapter.”

One such partner is Best Friends Animal Society. “They reached out to us as a national organization that has teams on the ground in natural disasters,” Paul said. “Their regional representative reached out to us” to take some existing animals from shelters “to make room for lost animals” in the wake of the hurricane.

In exchange for the Vanderburgh Humane Society agreeing to do so, Best Friends is providing funds that allowed the Evansville shelter to waive adoption fees for a special adoption event Oct. 10-12.

“We adopted out over 200 animals, which is incredible, pretty incredible,” Paul said.

“The community really stepped up and our team did an incredible job. It frees up some of the animals in foster care to come back to our facility,” she said.

“The kicker is, we had 800 animals” before the emergency adoption event, Paul said. “We still have 600 animals. We were over capacity. We have a lot of animals in foster care. We still have local animals coming in.”

The animals, which traveled in pet carriers, were flown into Evansville’s Tri-State Aero on Friday evening, where VHS staff loaded them into a box truck and cargo van, then brought them to the shelter where Paul said they gave each animal a “nose-to-tail check and (confirmed) all the identifying information for the animals before going into one of our kennels.”

“Each animal has come to us with a health certificate,” Paul said. “They have a veterinarian on their end checking each animal out. The health certificate indicates whether they are fixed already, not fixed, and had their rabies vaccine.”

“We make sure they’re healthy and behavior-wise are in good shape,” she said.

Paul emphasized that the shelter here isn’t taking in pets that were displaced from their homes by the hurricane and have owners looking for them.

“We simply want to (help) empty shelters that are down there” to make room for pets that became lost in the storm, she said.

In the meantime, Paul said the organization remains focus on finding homes for animals taken in locally.

Information about adopting animals from the Vanderburgh Humane Society is available at www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/the-adoption-process .

Information about fostering animals can be found at www.vhslifesaver.org/get-involved/foster .

Information for donating to the organization is at give.vhslifesaver.org .

