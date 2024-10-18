Vanderburgh election officials unsure why 300 absentee ballots were marooned in Louisville

(This story was updated to add new information.)

EVANSVILLE — Beth Ritter was curious and a little annoyed: Where the heck was that mail-in absentee ballot she'd requested two weeks earlier? The Evansville resident was — is — eager to vote for Donald Trump.

According to Vanderburgh County elections officials, Ritter's ballot was with about 300 others that somehow got marooned in the U.S. Postal Service's Louisville (Kentucky) Processing and Distribution Center. They were finally found and sent to Evansville's main post office this week for local processing and delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service sent the Courier & Press a lengthy written statement in response to an inquiry about the incident. Saying it is committed to timely delivery of election mail, the postal service said the situation in Vanderburgh County has been "remedied."

"Regarding mail service, the Postal Service is aware of delays in the area and placed additional focus and workforce around resolving this issue," it stated. "Some facilities are currently operating with an expanded processing window to ensure all volume is delivered timely, with Election Mail prioritized for processing and delivery. We are working in close coordination with the Vanderburgh County clerk’s office and believe the issue has been remedied."

Since early May, the Postal Service has been sending Evansville's outgoing letters and flats — magazines, catalogs and such — to Louisville for processing. It's all part of the Postal Service's 10-year Delivering for America Plan , which the agency calls an "operational upgrade."

And yes, that includes outgoing mail that is destined for addresses within Evansville — such as the roughly 300 pre-postage paid absentee ballots sent to Vanderburgh County residents by the Vanderburgh County Election Office on Sept. 30.

More: Some Evansville mail is going to Louisville and coming back... to Evansville

Ritter was glad to hear she will get her mailed absentee ballot soon, but still a little perplexed about what happened to it. This means she won't fill out that ballot until some three weeks after she requested it.

"It was kind of irritating because I thought, 'How many people are affected?'" Ritter said. "The lady I talked to (in the election office) seemed a little flustered that morning, and I know it wasn't her fault, but you just kind of wonder, 'Am I going to get it in time or not?'"

The election office had offered to send Ritter an affidavit to sign to verify that she had not received her absentee ballot. Upon receipt, the office was going to send Ritter another one. That's the procedure required by state law, according to the election office.

County Clerk Marsha Abell Barnhart said the missing ballots were found after a joint investigation of her office and — mostly, Barnhart said — Evansville Postmaster Steven E. Risewick .

"(Risewick) really hounded that Louisville group," Barnhart said Wednesday afternoon.

More: Pat Coslett for President? You can write him in, but...

"We’ve been looking for them (the lost ballots) for several days," Barnhart said. "We suspected there was something wrong because we hadn’t got any (voted absentee ballots) back that were sent out on September 30."

Postal Service promises a change

Barnhart said the postal service has promised not to route through Louisville any more absentee ballots from Vanderburgh County to voters in Vanderburgh County. Not in perpetuity, but until the election on November 5.

"If you voted your ballot and stuck it in the mailbox today, it will not go to Louisville," Barnhart said. "It will be handled here at our main post office.

"(Voters) should be getting them in the next few days. So, if someone requested one three or four weeks ago and they don’t get it in the next few days, they need to call us (at 812-435-5123)."

Mailed absentee ballots may be received in time to be counted in the election any time before 6 p.m. on election day November 5, Barnhart said — but the clerk issued a warning to local voters still planning to go that route.

"I wouldn’t push it if I were them," she said with a chuckle. "I don’t know about this post office."

More: Candidates are drawn to the Fall Festival, even if voters aren't drawn to the candidates

If anyone who has requested a mailed absentee ballot would like to drop that idea in the circular file, Barnhart said, it might not be a bad idea. They could vote early in-person instead. They need only notify the election office, and the earlier ballot will be voided.

It's happening elsewhere, too

There have been similar delays in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern told WFIE the State Board of Elections has filed a complaint. Cloern told WFIE-NBC14 she had spoken with the state board, the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the postal service.

Strange things keep happening, Barnhart said.

"I got an email this morning from a clerk in Floyd County," she said. "One of our ballots got delivered to her and it plainly says, ‘Evansville, Indiana’ on it. She said, 'I put this back in the mail and told them it doesn’t go here.'"

Barnhart forwarded the email she received. In it, Floyd County Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley promises to send the lost ballot to Barnhart by "snail mail."

"I hope the USPS can get it to you!" Riley wrote.

The Vanderburgh County Election Office itself has received several voted and returned absentee ballots from voters in other counties, according to Barnhart. They returned those to the Evansville post office.

Barnhart was Vanderburgh County's clerk previously, from 1997 until 2005. She was sworn in last month as a caretaker clerk to replace Carla Hayden, who stepped away four months before her four-year term in office was to end.

"When I was clerk before, we had other problems, but the mail was not one of them," Barnhart said.

On Friday, Barnhart added to her earlier comments. She made the point that Vanderburgh County elections officials are not to blame for the apparent snafu.

"Instead of saying the election officials cannot explain why the ballots were in Louisville, that question should have been directed to the post office," the clerk said by email. "No one in this office put them on a truck and drove them to Louisville."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh election officials unsure why 300 absentee ballots were marooned in Louisville