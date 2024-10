(This story was updated because an earlier version contained an inccuracy.)

The University of Southern Indiana is getting a "new front door" − a $49 million renovation for the school's Health Professions Center, which sits at the entrance of the campus.

USI officials rolled out the details of the project on Wednesday. It'll add 48,000 square feet of space for classrooms, updated labs and "state-of-the-art" equipment for the USI's health programs.

“This exterior expansion, facing the roundabout and campus entrance, will add a striking new front door to our university,” USI Interim President Steve Bridges said in a news release. “Inside, new labs, meeting spaces and new and updated areas for students and faculty will allow us to continue to grow our programs. The investment represents our commitment to advancing health professions education and serving the healthcare needs of our broader community.”

It's the last stage of an overhaul of the facility that began with a renovation of the building's third floor in 2017.

The building opened in 1994 at a cost of $14.5 million.

Here's a look at what school officials say the current phase of work will entail:

A facelift for the building's front entrance.

A new 250-capacity auditorium.

Eight new nursing skills labs, "equipped with the latest technology and equipment to provide future nurses with hands-on training in patient care."

Respiratory therapy labs.

Occupational therapy assistant labs.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: USI's 'front door' getting a new look amid building renovation