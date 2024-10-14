Open in App
    The Courier & Press

    Here are 5 local haunted house attractions to check out this Halloween season

    By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press,

    2 days ago

    Paying people to scare you: It's a Halloween tradition.

    There are a handful of places in the Tri-State where hardcore spook-seekers can fork over dough to see simulated gore and have costumed actors jump out and scare them silly.

    Here are five to check out locally, along with admission and operating hours information.

    The Catacombs and House of Lecter

    325 Main St. in Evansville. Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

    It's a haunted house so scary that even Vanderburgh County's Old Courthouse couldn't contain it any longer. Or maybe it was the radon . In any event, The Catacombs and House of Lecter are now one big, frightening conglomeration on Main Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkl2X_0w5w3pvm00

    Evansville Nightmare Factory

    1545 Devon St. in Evansville. Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. (or midnight from Oct. 18-Nov. 2); Sundays and Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

    The Evansville Nightmare Factory says its facility is "carved from the skeleton of an old factory and forged in the dark" ... "It is as if the building itself is watching and knows exactly how to get in your head." Also, "screams only seem to feed it." So good luck.

    Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm

    5466 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana. Thursdays and Sundays from 7-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-midnight. "No scare tours" are Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. No-scare tours are $5, full-scare tours are $15.

    This dual outdoor-and-indoor haunted house forces you to survive the outside area with zombies and ghouls. Then inside attendees meet battle a scare-laden haunted house. Fundraising proceeds benefit the Newburgh Civitan Club and other charities in the community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK310_0w5w3pvm00

    Facing Evil: A Dead Bird Production

    3800 Claremont Ave. in Evansville. Fridays and Saturdays and one Thursday night (Halloween). No-scare kids' times from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and regular from 7:30-11 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for the no-scare kids' sessions to $25 for regular sessions.

    This attraction bills itself as "a double-feature haunt spanning over 12 acres of terrifying walk-throughs, outdoor scare zones and can't-miss activities."

    Henderson Haunts

    2480 U.S. 41, Unit 180 in Henderson, Kentucky. Thursdays and Sundays from 6-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m.-midnight. General admission tickets are $20.

    This year's Henderson Haunts theme is "Reckoning: A Story of Torment." There's also an entertainment midway for those who don't want to get scared.

    This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are 5 local haunted house attractions to check out this Halloween season

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    James Davis
    1d ago
    facing evil dead bird productions staff here come visit our friendly fun environment and bring an extra pair of undies cause I will make you wet yourself they call me Banana Pudding
    
