    Op-Ed: Local Haitian Center provides foundation for those integrating into American life

    By Gelina Mascoe,

    2 days ago

    In a world that often feels divided by misinformation and prejudice, it is more important than ever to stand together and embrace the diversity that enriches our communities.

    Recently, we have seen untrue and hurtful assumptions about immigrants, particularly within the Haitian community, take root across the world. While this kind of rhetoric exists, I am hopeful that here in Evansville, our community recognizes the truth: our Haitian neighbors are hardworking people who, like everyone else, are striving for a better life for their families — both here and back home.

    There has been some misunderstanding regarding the Haitian Center. It’s important to know that Haitians have been part of our community for over two decades. As the population has grown in recent years, the need for a space to support Haitian immigrants has grown with it.

    The Haitian Center is here to provide a foundation, offering resources to help people integrate into Evansville life. We help with language services, English as a second language (ESL) classes tailored toward employment, and cultural navigation so that families can become fully functioning and contributing members of our community.

    Evansville has long prided itself on inclusivity with our motto, "E is for Everyone." This promise means we must see each other as neighbors, not as outsiders. Haitian families want to be a part of this shared future, and they need the community’s support in doing so.

    These families have been through unimaginable hardship — whether political unrest, environmental disasters, or humanitarian crises in Haiti. Many of us may not be aware of how difficult it is for Haitians to even visit their homeland right now.

    Some around the world know this, and it leaves Haitians vulnerable to mistreatment. It’s a heartbreaking reality to be in a place where you feel like nobody wants you, but we can do better here in Evansville.

    Think of the Haitian children attending our schools. These kids just want to be teenagers, to have a normal life. They are navigating the complexities of learning a new language while trying to fit in and belong. Imagine the pain of facing hate or rejection simply because of who you are or where you come from.

    Now, consider Haiti's historical role in shaping America. It was a Haitian immigrant who founded the great city of Chicago, and Haiti itself has a deep-rooted history with this country. The people of Haiti have always stood for justice, and their contributions to America, including Evansville, are something to celebrate.

    Our immigrant communities are not separate from us — they are part of the fabric that makes Evansville special. When we welcome people from different backgrounds, we not only show compassion, but we also create a richer, more dynamic culture.

    We get to learn new languages, taste new foods, and experience new traditions. This makes us stronger, more united, and, ultimately, better.

    So, why would anyone resist this? Let’s come together as neighbors. Let's make sure "E is for Everyone" rings true, not just in words but in action.

    If you or anyone you know has any questions or would like to learn more about the Haitian Center of Evansville, please feel free to contact us at haitiancenterevv@gmail.com .

    We are committed to fostering a community dialogue where everyone’s voice can be heard. By opening up these conversations, we can break down barriers, promote understanding, and continue building a community that truly reflects the spirit of "E is for Everyone."

    Gelina Mascoe is the founder of the Evansville Haitian Center.

    This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Op-Ed: Local Haitian Center provides foundation for those integrating into American life

    Comments / 2
    Chuck Roast
    2d ago
    boo hoo story, everyone has a sob story! when did Eville become a sanctuary city?
