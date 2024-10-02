Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department . The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Target-Starbucks T-1481 , 6625 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

The Fresh Market #130 , 6401 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

Golden Buddha , 3221 Taylor Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

United Caring Shelter , 324 NW Sixth Street, Aug. 27, No violations.

Target T-1481 , 8825 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

Taco Bell #3001053 , 1580 Vann Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

Steve’s Una Pizza , 1005 St James Boulevard, Aug. 26, No violations.

Solarbron Pointe , 1501 McDowell Road, Aug. 28, No violations.

Sam’s Club #8123 , 6700 E Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

McDonalds #5774-JCH LLC , 909 N St Joseph Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

McDonalds #11291-AMB Management LLC , 115 S Rosenberger Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

Marx Barbeque , 3119 W Maryland Street, Aug. 28, No violation.

Cross-Eyed Cricket , 2101 W Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, Two non-critical violations: Ice machine guard on front counter area soiled, Hood filters in need of repair, Three critical violations: Hand sink at front counter inaccessible, Person in charge unknowledgeable about proper food handling and food born illness procedures, Insect activity observed in establishment.

Long John Silver’s , 4625 W Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 26, No violations.

Ivy Cafe/Catering (SWIRCA & More Nutrition Program) , 16 W Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

Hacienda #4 , 711 First Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

Ricks Sport Bar & Family Room , 1531 S Green River Road, Aug. 28, No violations.

Fujiyama , 915 North Park Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

El Charro , 720 N Sonntag Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

Dairy Queen , 1159 E Virginia Street, Aug. 30, No violations.

Jimmy John’s , 330 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

11th Frame Lounge , 1801 W Franklin Street, Aug. 27, No violations.

Fujisan Sam’s Club , 6770 E Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

Subway , 301 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

The Kitchen Buffet/Bally Bet Sportsbook & Bar , 700 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, One non-critical violation: Towels not provided for sanitizer solution.

Riverfront Events Center-Cavanaugh’s , 450 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

Samuel’s , 113 SE 4th Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

KFC H740027 , 900 S Green River Road, Aug. 29, One non-critical violation: Inside of microwave ovens soiled.

La Mexicana , 920 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

Fastest Lap , 941 North Park Drive, Aug. 30, No violations.

Bally’s Evansville Casino , 421 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

Store Pwodui Lakay LLC , 1541 S Green River Road, Aug. 29, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports