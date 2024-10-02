Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier & Press

    Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

    By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ckjg_0vrHGAVE00

    Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department . The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

    Target-Starbucks T-1481 , 6625 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

    The Fresh Market #130 , 6401 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Golden Buddha , 3221 Taylor Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

    United Caring Shelter , 324 NW Sixth Street, Aug. 27, No violations.

    Target T-1481 , 8825 E Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Taco Bell #3001053 , 1580 Vann Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Steve’s Una Pizza , 1005 St James Boulevard, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Solarbron Pointe , 1501 McDowell Road, Aug. 28, No violations.

    Sam’s Club #8123 , 6700 E Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

    McDonalds #5774-JCH LLC , 909 N St Joseph Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

    McDonalds #11291-AMB Management LLC , 115 S Rosenberger Avenue, Aug. 28, No violations.

    Marx Barbeque , 3119 W Maryland Street, Aug. 28, No violation.

    Cross-Eyed Cricket , 2101 W Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 29, Two non-critical violations: Ice machine guard on front counter area soiled, Hood filters in need of repair, Three critical violations: Hand sink at front counter inaccessible, Person in charge unknowledgeable about proper food handling and food born illness procedures, Insect activity observed in establishment.

    Long John Silver’s , 4625 W Lloyd Expressway, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Ivy Cafe/Catering (SWIRCA & More Nutrition Program) , 16 W Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Hacienda #4 , 711 First Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Ricks Sport Bar & Family Room , 1531 S Green River Road, Aug. 28, No violations.

    Fujiyama , 915 North Park Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

    El Charro , 720 N Sonntag Avenue, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Dairy Queen , 1159 E Virginia Street, Aug. 30, No violations.

    Jimmy John’s , 330 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

    11th Frame Lounge , 1801 W Franklin Street, Aug. 27, No violations.

    Fujisan Sam’s Club , 6770 E Virginia Street, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Subway , 301 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

    The Kitchen Buffet/Bally Bet Sportsbook & Bar , 700 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, One non-critical violation: Towels not provided for sanitizer solution.

    Riverfront Events Center-Cavanaugh’s , 450 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Samuel’s , 113 SE 4th Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

    KFC H740027 , 900 S Green River Road, Aug. 29, One non-critical violation: Inside of microwave ovens soiled.

    La Mexicana , 920 Main Street, Aug. 26, No violations.

    Fastest Lap , 941 North Park Drive, Aug. 30, No violations.

    Bally’s Evansville Casino , 421 NW Riverside Drive, Aug. 29, No violations.

    Store Pwodui Lakay LLC , 1541 S Green River Road, Aug. 29, No violations.

    This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Kentucky Sheriff Is Accused of Killing Judge After Calling Daughter on Victim's Phone, Which Had Number Stored: Police
    People2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Kentucky Dad Arrested After 5-Year-Old Son Allegedly Swipes Pot Brownies, Gives to Kids: 'They Were Throwing Up and High'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Bodycam shows the moment officer finds missing toddler in pool
    CNN2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy