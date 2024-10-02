EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Health Department is set to offer multiple options for residents looking to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

First will be a "Drive Thru Vaccination Clinic" on Oct. 12 at Ivy Tech Community College, 3501 N. First Ave. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors should come into the north parking lot from Tremont Drive. Registration can be done at vanderburghhealth.org .

The second will be a traditional clinic Oct. 14 at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, 420 Mulberry St. Appointments can be scheduled over the phone at 812-435-2400, option 1. There will also be walk-in availability from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Residents are eligible to be seen if they have Medicaid, no insurance and some private insurance, according to the health department.

"Flu and COVID vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family from severe respiratory illness this fall. All children and adults 6 months of age and older are recommended to receive an annual flu and COVID vaccine," the health department news release states. "Young children or those who are severely immunocompromised may require additional vaccine doses."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County Health Department offering vaccine clinics this month