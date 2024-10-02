Open in App
    Here's where District 3 Vanderburgh County Commissioner hopefuls stand on zoning

    By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press,

    2 days ago

    EVANSVILLE — The Courier & Press is again running candidate Q&As for the upcoming general election.

    This includes the Vanderburgh County Commission, which has two seats open on its three-member board. The Courier & Press sent questions to the candidates in the contested race for District 3.

    Candidates include Amy Canterbury (R) and Hope Fussner (D). In the District 1 race, incumbent Mike Goebel (D) is uncontested.

    If answers from a candidate do not appear, the Courier & Press did not receive a response to the Q&A from that candidate.

    The first topic for the candidates was the zoning and the Area Plan Commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQn9Z_0vrGpI1w00

    What are your thoughts on current zoning codes in Vanderburgh County?

    Amy Canterbury: Vanderburgh County property zoning codes protect property values for landowners. Our current property codes cover 21 user groups to define how a property can be used. All intended to protect the landowner.  Every property is further defined by standards for the principle building on individual lots, which has been streamlined and relaxed in the past few years. I am for continuing to review how we can streamline and expedite processes, all while prioritizing property rights of landowners.

    Hope Fussner: From speaking with developers, there are times when our zoning codes can be excessive, and it prevents them from wanting to build in Vanderburgh County when they can build in surrounding counties with less restrictions. While we need to make sure our housing is built to excellent standards of safety and quality, we must also be able to not over complicate the process. We need to sit down with developers, which I have begun to do, and discuss ways to improve the process without any risk to quality and safety.

    Do you feel the current codes are impacting development? In a positive or negative way, if so?

    Amy Canterbury: In speaking with several stakeholders, I understand that the codes appear to adequately cover general uses and there is a process in place to request rezoning. I do believe we should be in continuous review of our processes to streamline and shorten decisioning timelines in order for development to move forward. Codes are in place for safety and to ensure we maintain the high quality of standards Vanderburgh County residents deserve, but we must also make sure we aren't stifling growth and progress with burdensome regulations.

    Hope Fussner: I believe that if we can streamline codes, we will be able to impact development in a positive way. When we see other counties receiving more investment, we should look at their codes and make sure we are implementing best practices to avoid our codes affecting us in a negative way

    Is there any zoning code you would propose changes to if elected to the Vanderburgh County Commission?

    Amy Canterbury: There seems to be interest in entertaining flexibility to lot size requirements, which could particularly make sense in the city as it comes to quality housing for our growing workforce. Additionally, we have some historical blanket industrial zones to specific areas that could be addressed. In these zones, homes that were built decades ago must be rezoned when the homeowners sell or refinance. I also understand that some building ordinances may be overcomplicated and could use some review. I would suggest a collaborative approach with constituents, staff and other commissioners to review these items further.

    Hope Fussner: I would like to sit down with our team in the county and developers to collaborate on a plan of action to improve our zoning code. Without collaboration, we won’t solve all of the issues that exist. There must be a middle ground that we can find to be an attractive county for growth.

    Discussions are currently ongoing between the city and county about the future of its joint Area Plan Commission. What is your position on this?

    Amy Canterbury: I am optimistic that our city and county leaders will continue having productive conversations regarding the Area Plan Commission regarding any needed changes and improvements to streamline processes and make doing business with the county easy and productive. I look forward to joining theses efforts if honored with the opportunity to serve.

    Hope Fussner: I believe that the city and county should be collaborating for the greater good of our community. We should make zoning similar for the city and county so that we are not complicating the development process. The Area Plan Commission allows us to level-set and work together. While I believe that the strategy for the unincorporated county can be different from the city at times, we should still work together to know what each other are accomplishing. Also, the city has developed a Blue Ribbon Commission to review issues with development and zoning, and I would like to work with them on the feedback that they have received to be able to help the county too.

    This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's where District 3 Vanderburgh County Commissioner hopefuls stand on zoning

