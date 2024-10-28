A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Caitlin Chase scored two goals in Sacred Heart's win on Saturday. She scored three.

The nominees for this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week delivered on fields and courts.

Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's girls athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

Here are the nominees:

Senior Caitlin Chase had three goals and an assist to lead the Sacred Heart Academy soccer team to a 6-0 victory at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday in a state tournament quarterfinal.

Junior Anna Claire Kosek scored three goals in the Valkyries' win over Louisville Collegiate.

Junior Leah Longstreet scored two goals in the Dragons' 4-0 victory over Bullitt East in the first round of the KHSAA girls soccer state tournament.

Junior Katrina Oswald recorded 30 digs in the Centurions' 3-1 victory over Kentucky Country Day.

Junior Madelyn Yaden recorded 11 kills and two blocks in the Jaguars' 3-0 victory over Bullitt East in the 24th District championship.

Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday