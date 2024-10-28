Open in App
    The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rbft6_0wP8a1h100

    The nominees for this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week delivered in Week 10 on the football field.

    Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's boys athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

    Here are the nominees:

    Levi Riordan, DeSales football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AafVo_0wP8a1h100

    Senior Levi Riordan recorded three rushing touchdowns in the Colts' 42-14 victory over Doss for the Class 4A, District Three championship.

    Jeremiah Lynn, Trinity football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uo1WR_0wP8a1h100

    Senior Jeremiah Lynn had five catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Shamrocks' 42-0 win over Oldham County.

    Jason Hence, Collins football

    Sophomore Jason Hence caught eight passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' 42-41 win over South Oldham.

    Mason Trimble, St. Xavier football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekhO0_0wP8a1h100

    Junior Mason Trimble completed 12 of 13 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-6 win over Pleasure Ridge Park.

    Justin Brents, Central football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3aCw_0wP8a1h100

    Senior Justin Brents excelled on both sides of the ball in the Yellowjackets' win over LaRue County. He rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Brents also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

    Vote for the high school boys athlete of the week

    Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

