Kentucky vs Tennessee football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

LEXINGTON — Kentucky football is on a three-game losing streak. The Wildcats are on the brink of sitting out bowl season for the first time since 2015 . And the next opponent on tap won't show UK any mercy.

It is Kentucky's longtime tormentor, Tennessee .

The Volunteers own a dominant advantage in the all-time series, sitting at 84-26-9 heading into Saturday night's matchup. UK coach Mark Stoops is 2-9 against UT in 11 meetings. He's won just once at Neyland Stadium in five tries.

And Stoops' current group is struggling offensively and defensively. Not a formula for success to upset the Volunteers, who are 6-1 this season (3-1 in SEC play) and ranked No. 7 in the latest US LBM coaches poll . Can UK find a way to pull itself off the mat and stun a top-10 opponent, on the road, for the second time this fall ?

Here are three things to watch heading into Saturday's SEC clash between the Wildcats and Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee:

After Saturday's 24-10 loss to Auburn , Stoops said he didn't want questions about the quarterback position to "dominate the headlines." But that's going to happen when the starter ( Brock Vandagriff ) doesn't take a snap in the second half. Instead, Gavin Wimsatt played the final two quarters.

When Vandagriff left the game, he had 120 yards on 9-of-17 passing with no touchdowns and one interception. Wimsatt misfired on his first five pass attempts. He ended with 34 yards and a 30% (3 for 10) completion rate. His final pass was picked off on fourth down at the Tigers' 2-yard line.

It was the latest week of struggles for UK's offense, which has totaled seven offensive touchdowns in six SEC games.

"We're not playing very well," Stoops said. "It's never on one person. So if it's Gavin, if it's Brock, whoever it is, they can only do so much. It's a team effort. I know everybody likes to concentrate on the quarterback position and I know it's a story.

"The bottom line is we're not playing winning football on the offensive side, and I'd rather that be the headline than on any one person."

Even so, Stoops is right: Quarterback is the most high-profile position in American sports. Signal callers receive the credit for victories and blame for losses.

The fact Stoops declined to answer whether he's reopening the QB competition will ensure the storyline lingers until the offense takes the field Saturday night in Knoxville.

In the first half of the season, Kentucky could count on its defense to keep it in games with an offense scraping along and rarely scoring.

But the past two weeks have been forgettable for coordinator Brad White 's unit.

First: Florida put up more than 40 points in a 48-20 shellacking in Gainesville, Florida, on Oct. 19. Last week against Auburn, UK's defense held the visitors scoreless in the first quarter. In the opening 15 minutes, the Tigers had only 38 yards.

In the final 45 minutes, Auburn scored 24 points and gained 460 yards. It could have been worse. The Tigers kneeled on the ball the final three snaps, losing 3 yards; they also declined an opportunity for another touchdown or field goal upon reaching the red zone in the final minute.

Auburn ended with 326 rushing yards, 278 courtesy of star running back Jarquez Hunter .

"They just ran it down our throat," White said. "They ran down our throat. ... We've talked about it all year: We have to execute the playcall."

Following back-to-back lackluster performances, White said his unit has to start with a clean slate.

"We (have to) see, 'OK, what can we execute?'" he said, "because obviously we're not executing at a high enough level right now."

Kentucky is one of just 10 FBS teams to reach a bowl each of the last eight seasons. Only three SEC programs have longer streaks: Georgia (a nation-leading 27 straight years), Oklahoma (25) and Alabama (20), though the Sooners ' quarter-century run occurred in the Big 12; they are 4-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play in their maiden SEC campaign.

The Wildcats are 3-5. To ensure their postseason streak makes it to a ninth consecutive year, they need a 3-1 finish to the regular season.

The Murray State contest Nov. 16 is a guaranteed win. UK also has won five straight against Louisville. But can it engineer an upset this week at Tennessee or next week at Texas?

That likely will be the tipping point between a postseason destination and sitting at home this bowl season.

Dane Key, Jr., WR: The Lexington native continues to excel despite the offense's issues elsewhere. He had a game-high 87 receiving yards in the loss to Auburn, with three of his four receptions totaling 20 yards or more. He has four-plus catches in each of his last five games, the best streak at Kentucky since Wan’Dale Robinson did so in the final eight outings of the 2021 campaign.

Keeshawn Silver, Fourth-year Jr., DL: During the defeat to Auburn, Silver notched the first sack of his college career. He finished the contest with four total tackles.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Fourth-year Jr., LB: The transfer from Georgia had eight tackles in the setback to Auburn, tying for the team high alongside fellow linebacker Alex Afari Jr., and defensive back Jordan Lovett. Dumas-Johnson has 40 tackles (six for loss) and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Dylan Sampson, Jr., RB: The Louisiana native is authoring a stellar season for the Volunteers. Sampson leads the SEC, and ranks third nationally, in rushing touchdowns (17). His 119.7 rushing yards per game also is tops in the league.

James Pearce Jr., Jr., DL: Expected to be a first-round selection — if not among the top-10 overall picks — in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pearce is living up to the hype in 2024. He's averaging a team-best 0.50 sacks per game despite drawing constant attention from opposing offenses.

Joshua Josephs, Jr., DL: The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Josephs has a nose for the ball. He's forced two fumbles this fall. He's also recovered two of them — the most of any SEC player in 2024.

Kentucky is a 14 ½-point road underdog against Tennessee, according to the DraftKings college football odds .

Who: Kentucky (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (6-1, 3-1)

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Neyland Stadium; Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .

