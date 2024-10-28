Louisville vs Clemson football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

Despite the ups and downs, Louisville football found a way to pick up a crucial Week 9 victory at Boston College .

The Cardinals will now have an extra day to prepare for their trip to No. 9 Clemson on Saturday.

The game will be the first meeting for U of L coach Jeff Brohm and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The two have met off the field, and Swinney spoke positively of Brohm's addition to the ACC last year.

“I think he is a great coach," Swinney said of Brohm ahead of the 2023 season. "I think, obviously, he is a great fit for Louisville. I will be very surprised if he does not have a lot of success there.”

Here are three storylines heading into U of L's ACC road trip to Clemson:

Louisville and Clemson have only played each other eight times. The series started in 2014 after the Cardinals joined the ACC. During that time, U of L has been outscored, 315-157.

The most iconic game of the series pitted quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson against each other in a 42-36 thriller during the 2016 season at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals also came close to beating Clemson at home in 2021. U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham led the charge despite a brief exit due to an injury. The game came down to a goal-line stand as Clemson pocketed the 30-24 victory .

This year, Louisville will try for history in a hostile environment as the Cardinals seek their first win over the Tigers.

While the series history is on Clemson's side, Brohm has a bit of relevant history heading into the game as well.

Brohm-led squads have historically been a slayer of top-10 teams. It started at Purdue where he led the Boilermakers to wins over No. 2 Ohio State in 2018 and No. 3 Michigan State in 2021. In his debut season at Louisville last year, the Cardinals breezed past 10th-ranked Notre Dame, 33-20, at home.

But this year, Brohm couldn't repeat the success against sixth-ranked Miami despite the Cardinals' late effort in doing so. U of L matched the Hurricanes' scoring, 28-28, in the second half but couldn't overcome the 24-17 first-half deficit at home.

Brohm and Co. will get one more try at another top-10 team this week.

Louisville's defense found a new confidence on Friday night.

The unit has struggled throughout the season with communication, which has led to broken coverages, missed assignments and slow starts. It started slow again in Week 9 against Boston College but showed improvement as the game went on and surged in the second half.

"It's just about having that confidence, that communication, having that swagger when we play," U of L defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte said.

All of those traits will be needed against a Clemson offense that ranks seventh nationally, averaging 490.4 yards per game.

Antonio Watts, junior linebacker: Watts is tied for a team-high five tackles for loss, totaling 32 tackles to go along with two pass breakups on the year. He made timely plays to help U of L beat Boston College and has been one of the team's most consistent defenders.

Quincy Riley, redshirt senior cornerback: Despite missing two games, Riley is tied for a team-best five pass breakups with a forced fumble, interception and 15 tackles. His veteran leadership and experience will be needed at Clemson.

Nate Kurisky, redshirt sophomore tight end: Losing Jamari Johnson for the year was a big hit for the Cardinals, but Kurisky showed his ability to step up when needed. He posted a career-high and tied a season-best two receiving touchdowns against Boston College. He'll need to keep it up again this week in the team's biggest ACC road test of the season.

Cade Klubnik, junior quarterback: The much-improved Klubnik is completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,836 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions in his second season as a full-time starter. He's also the Tigers' second-leading rusher with 227 yards and four touchdowns on 41 rushes.

Antonio Williams, redshirt sophomore wide receiver: After an injury-riddled 2023 season, Williams has recovered and leads the team in receiving touchdowns (five) as the second-leading receiver (393 yards), averaging 14 yards per catch on the year.

T.J. Parker, sophomore defensive end: Parker has followed up his freshman All-American campaign with a team-leading five sacks and seven tackles for loss for a total of 26 tackles.

Louisville is a 11⅟-₂point underdog against Clemson, according to DraftKings .

WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

Who: Louisville ( 5-3, 3-2 ACC ) at No. 9 Clemson (6-1 5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Memorial Stadium; Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Radio: The game will be broadcast on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM) with Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) on the call.

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Clemson football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more