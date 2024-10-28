Open in App
    College football Week 10 picks against the spread: Can Louisville, Kentucky cover on road?

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0HLj_0wP8RsU400

    The biggest Atlantic Coast Conference game outside of the championship will take place in Week 10 of college football when No. 17 Pittsburgh travels to face No. 20 SMU on Saturday.

    The game might not garner a lot of national attention, but should the Mustangs win, it could potentially pave the way for a three-way tie for first place in the league. Miami and Clemson don’t play in the regular season and SMU doesn’t play either team.

    A Panthers' win would keep them on pace to reach the ACC title game and potentially be in the College Football Playoff conversation as they eye a key game against Clemson on Nov. 16.

    With that, let's examine the best games this week from the opening betting lines . Keep in mind: The numbers tend to fluctuate as the week progresses, sometimes rapidly, so the reasons to take a team now may not be best to lock in on later.

    Louisville (+11.5) at Clemson

    Not only have the Tigers won all eight games in the series against the Cardinals — including four games in Death Valley — they’ve covered in each of the last six meetings.

    The Cards have scraped out road wins at Virginia and Boston College, but to do what’s never been done it will take a performance this team hasn’t proven capable of this season.

    During Clemson’s six-game winning streak, it has won by an average margin of 27 points. And while I anticipate the Cards keeping the game much closer than that, their mistakes in recent games could easily lead to a double-digit cover for the Tigers.

    The pick: Take Clemson.

    Kentucky (-14.5) at Tennessee

    The Wildcats have lost their last three games — both straight up and against the spread. There’s no reason to believe that trend is going to change this week.

    Kentucky’s move to replace Brock Vandagriff with Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback for the second half of its loss to Auburn was a sign of desperation.

    Vols coach Josh Heupel is 5-2 against the spread coming off an open week since 2021. Tennessee is also 6-3 ATS as a double-digit favorite against UK since 1995.

    Combine that with the Cats’ injuries at running back and there’s no reason to expect them to cover.

    The pick: Take the Vols.

    Indiana (-7) at Michigan State

    The Hoosiers have yet to trail in a game this season. That’s a pretty remarkable feat for any team this late in the season and especially IU, given its program’s history of mediocrity.

    It’s also time that came to an end. The Spartans aren’t special by any means, but this game has the potential to catch the Hoosiers daydreaming of their matchup next week against Michigan.

    The Wolverines aren't special either, but they are still one of the biggest brands in college sports and it’ll be the biggest football game in Bloomington in decades.

    The pick: Take the Spartans

    Ohio State (-3.5) at Penn State

    Penn State is just 5-5 ATS as a home underdog and 18-21 against ranked opponents since coach James Franklin took over in 2014. Franklin is just 1-9 straight up against the Buckeyes , with his lone win coming in 2016.

    Compounding the fact that Franklin can’t beat the Bucks, he might be trying with his backup quarterback , Beau Pribula. Starter Drew Allar left their win over Wisconsin with a leg injury.

    Ohio State has its own issues with winning big games under coach Ryan Day . But this is one matchup the Buckeyes continually seem to win with ease. This year should be no different.

    The pick: Take the Buckeyes.

    Results

    Kentucky’s loss to Auburn was the only game that kept me from a perfect week. Last week's wins were on Boston College, Indiana and Notre Dame.

    Record last week: 3-1

    Overall record: 17-18

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football Week 10 picks against the spread: Can Louisville, Kentucky cover on road?

