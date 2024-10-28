What channel is Louisville basketball exhibition on today? Time, TV schedule

One more dress rehearsal stands between Pat Kelsey 's inaugural Louisville men's basketball team and the start of the 2024-25 season.

For it, the Cardinals will host a local Division III program, Spalding , tonight at the KFC Yum! Center .

U of L throttled Young Harris College of the DII ranks, 106-59, to begin exhibition play a week ago and looked crisp doing it. The members of Kelsey's overhauled roster made 24 3-pointers, which would have been a program record had the game counted, and tallied 27 assists on 40 baskets against 12 turnovers.

Led by longtime coach Kevin Gray, Spalding was picked to finish second in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's preseason poll. The Eagles return all five starters from a 2023-24 team that recorded the program's first winning season (15-12) since 2014-15 and finished second in the SLIAC Tournament.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

U of L and Spalding are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. today inside the Yum! Center.

The exhibition between the Cards and the Eagles will not air on a traditional TV channel.

It's on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Larry O'Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV ( FREE TRIAL ) and YouTube TV ( FREE TRIAL ). Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN's streaming platforms.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

