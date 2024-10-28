Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Louisville basketball exhibition on today? Time, TV schedule

    By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    One more dress rehearsal stands between Pat Kelsey 's inaugural Louisville men's basketball team and the start of the 2024-25 season.

    For it, the Cardinals will host a local Division III program, Spalding , tonight at the KFC Yum! Center .

    U of L throttled Young Harris College of the DII ranks, 106-59, to begin exhibition play a week ago and looked crisp doing it. The members of Kelsey's overhauled roster made 24 3-pointers, which would have been a program record had the game counted, and tallied 27 assists on 40 baskets against 12 turnovers.

    Led by longtime coach Kevin Gray, Spalding was picked to finish second in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's preseason poll. The Eagles return all five starters from a 2023-24 team that recorded the program's first winning season (15-12) since 2014-15 and finished second in the SLIAC Tournament.

    Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

    Louisville basketball vs Spalding start time

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifbh7_0wP8Mhli00

    U of L and Spalding are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. today inside the Yum! Center.

    What channel is Louisville basketball vs Spalding on today?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxzdH_0wP8Mhli00

    The exhibition between the Cards and the Eagles will not air on a traditional TV channel.

    It's on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Larry O'Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

    If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

    If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV ( FREE TRIAL ) and YouTube TV ( FREE TRIAL ). Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN's streaming platforms.

    How to listen to Louisville vs Spalding on the radio

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yvNZ_0wP8Mhli00

    Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

    You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Louisville basketball exhibition on today? Time, TV schedule

    Related Search

    Louisville courier JournalPat KelseyYoung Harris CollegeKfc Yum! centerAcc networkTv streaming

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Beer man
    2d ago
    Nobody cares.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Paige Spiranac's New Slow-Motion Drive Video Has Fans Buzzing
    The Spun1 day ago
    Simone Biles shows off luxury new home – but has no plans to share it with NFL star husband Jonathan Owens
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Kentucky Buffets: 12 All-You-Can-Eat Spots You Can't Miss
    eastcoasttraveller.com20 hours ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 29? Jackpot stands at $250 million
    The Courier Journal14 hours ago
    What channel is NFL Monday Night Football game? Giants vs Steelers, Week 9 schedule
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern18 hours ago
    Where does Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rank in 2024 NFL MVP race after Week 8?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA9 days ago
    When is Game 4 of the MLB World Series? Here's when Dodgers and Yankees are playing next
    The Courier Journal23 hours ago
    Breeders’ Cup 2024: Post positions, odds, entries for Saturday's races, including Classic
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy