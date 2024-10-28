Who are Kentucky's biggest campaign presidential megadonors in 2024? See the list

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are getting a lift in campaign fundraising from Kentucky's wealthiest donors ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Megadonors from the Bluegrass State have pitched in tens of thousands of dollars to presidential fundraising committees, such as the Harris Victory Fund and Trump 47 Committee. Among this group of donors are CEOs, lawyers and racehorse owners.

Some have also engaged in private events with national candidates, including when Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spoke to Harris Victory Fund donors in Louisville just two weeks before Election Day.

Republicans have also organized fundraisers in Kentucky, with one of the more notable being Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's August appearance in Pikeville for a Trump 47 Committee-sponsored event.

Here are top 10 lists for the highest individual contributions from Kentucky for both the Harris Victory Fund and Trump 47 Committee. All data is from the Federal Election Commission .

Harris Victory Fund donations from Kentucky

Elaine Musselman. self-employed, gave $150,000 on Sept. 3

Jennifer Moore, of Moore Law Group , gave $100,000 Sept. 27 and $50,000 on July 25

Christina Lee Brown, retired, gave $100,000 Sept. 27 and $50,000 on June 24

Charlotte Lundergan gave $100,000 on June 20

John Holland, self-employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 30

Augusta Holland, not employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 30

Matthew Barzun, self-employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 28

Garvin Brown IV, of Brown-Forman , gave $47,900 on April 4

Brooke Brown Barzun, not employed, gave $25,000 on Sept. 28

Cornelia Bonnie, self-employed, gave $25,000 on Aug. 12

Trump 47 Committee donations from Kentucky

Terry Green, of Jackpot Farm, gave $157,641.34 on May 15

Justin Thompson, of Iron Senergy , gave $103,305.79 on May 13

James Martens, retired, gave $100,000 on May 10

Harold Gregory Goodman, of Mt. Brilliant Farm , gave $100,000 on May 2

Jason Akers, of Rising Sun Developing , gave $100,000 on May 17

Doug Brendamour, of Brednamour Warehousing , gave $50,000 on May 13

Nathaniel Ryan Morris, of Morris Industries , gave $50,000 on May 15

Robert Heidt, retired, gave $50,000 on May 17

Terry Forcht, of Forcht Group of Kentucky , gave $50,000 on May 15

Marion Forcht, of Forcht Group of Kentucky, gave $50,000 on May 15

