    • The Courier Journal

    Who are Kentucky's biggest campaign presidential megadonors in 2024? See the list

    By Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are getting a lift in campaign fundraising from Kentucky's wealthiest donors ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

    Megadonors from the Bluegrass State have pitched in tens of thousands of dollars to presidential fundraising committees, such as the Harris Victory Fund and Trump 47 Committee. Among this group of donors are CEOs, lawyers and racehorse owners.

    Some have also engaged in private events with national candidates, including when Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spoke to Harris Victory Fund donors in Louisville just two weeks before Election Day.

    Republicans have also organized fundraisers in Kentucky, with one of the more notable being Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's August appearance in Pikeville for a Trump 47 Committee-sponsored event.

    Here are top 10 lists for the highest individual contributions from Kentucky for both the Harris Victory Fund and Trump 47 Committee. All data is from the Federal Election Commission .

    Harris Victory Fund donations from Kentucky

    • Elaine Musselman. self-employed, gave $150,000 on Sept. 3
    • Jennifer Moore, of Moore Law Group , gave $100,000 Sept. 27 and $50,000 on July 25
    • Christina Lee Brown, retired, gave $100,000 Sept. 27 and $50,000 on June 24
    • Charlotte Lundergan gave $100,000 on June 20
    • John Holland, self-employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 30
    • Augusta Holland, not employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 30
    • Matthew Barzun, self-employed, gave $50,000 on Sept. 28
    • Garvin Brown IV, of Brown-Forman , gave $47,900 on April 4
    • Brooke Brown Barzun, not employed, gave $25,000 on Sept. 28
    • Cornelia Bonnie, self-employed, gave $25,000 on Aug. 12

    Trump 47 Committee donations from Kentucky

    Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who are Kentucky's biggest campaign presidential megadonors in 2024? See the list

    Finley
    1d ago
    what happened to the Constitution
    Finley
    1d ago
    they need to quit treating our presidential elections like it's high school homecoming or elections are ridiculous
