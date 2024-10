Last chance to join our exclusive dinner at The Fat Lamb with a custom menu

NOTE: Only a few tickets remain to this exclusive dinner. Buy your tickets before it's too late. Click here to purchase .

The Courier Journal is launching a new event series, partnering with local restaurants to provide readers with exclusive dinners full of food and storytelling.

For the inaugural At The Table event , set for Nov. 3, the Courier Journal is teaming up with The Fat Lamb .

The event will feature a six-course “Eat Your Elevated Veggies” meal curated by executive chef Dallas McGarity . It will also include a conversation with McGarity, who opened his popular Highlands restaurant in 2016.

Tickets are $125 per person plus tax and an optional wine pairing of $45 per person can be added. Gratuity is included.

For the inaugural At The Table event, McGarity opted to go all-in on veggies with a menu designed just for this November dinner as a way to “showcase a fantastic vegetarian tasting menu.”

“There's a lot more creativity in vegetable dishes than there is with meat dishes,” McGarity told The Courier Journal. “I think you have a lot more room to play and to feel like an artist.”

The Courier Journal's inaugural At the Table event will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Fat Lamb, 2011 Grinstead Drive. We hope to see you there!

What's on the 'Eat Your Veggies' dinner menu at The Fat Lamb?

The "Eat Your Veggies" dinner will feature an amuse-bouche and six courses. Here's what's on the menu:

Amuse - bouche : Pickled beet and goat cheese pani puri.

First cours e: Smashed cucumbers with chili crisp, whipped feta, baby arugula and a truffle balsamic reduction.

Second course : Ancho rubbed roasted root vegetables, lemon garlic hummus, sumac peanuts, lemon and herbs.

Third course : Roasted broccolini and pickled peppers, jalapeno risotto, white balsamic vinaigrette and grated grana padano.

Fourth course : Grilled za’atar zucchini, chana masala, zhug, tzatziki and pistachio.

Fifth course : Giant cream puff, sugared blackberries, caramel and candied pecans.

Sixth course : Bourbon and star anise poached pear compote with vanilla bean and rosewater ice cream, cookie crumbs, mint and orange zest.

