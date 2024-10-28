Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Opinion: I attended public and private schools. Amendment 2 is bad for Kentucky education.

    By Roxy Osborne,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMxMo_0wP7nuoz00

    As someone who has been educated in both public and private educational institutions, I understand the pros and cons of both. I spent my early elementary years attending a private Montessori school, while the rest of my educational journey was spent at various JCPS schools around the city. A balance between the two is entirely possible, but Amendment 2 on the upcoming general election ballot provides a solution that undermines public education. Simply put, voting “no” on this issue is the best course of action for youth education in Kentucky.

    A glaring issue with this amendment is that it’s too vague. The first sentence of the proposal highlights this issue: “ The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools .” The contention here lies in the fact that it is not directly stated how exactly this money is being distributed. Considering this amendment directly affects how Kentuckian tax dollars are being spent, it is imperative that we are given a clear cut plan that shows what our money is going toward.

    School vouchers can be misused

    School vouchers are a potential way that this money could be used, but it yields problematic results. In 2023, Arizona gave parents an educational savings account that allocates ~$7,000 annually for a child’s schooling. Some parents used these funds for non-educational related activities such as purchasing a kayak, trips to SeaWorld, among other unrelated activities . As someone who has experienced non-traditional teaching methods through the Montessori school, I sympathize with wanting to think outside the box. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say with such an unregulated system if it was truly to the benefit of the child’s education.

    Public money for religious schools?

    The Amendment is exempt from Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186 and 189​ of the state Constitution. Section 189 of the Kentucky State Constitution — which states that school money will not be used for religious institutions — is particularly worrisome. Religion is important for many Kentuckians, but funds used for secular education should not be used in favor of religious institutions. It goes against one of America’s founding principles that the government should not favor one religion over another.

    Amendment 2 could lead to government overreach

    Undermining Section 59 of the state Constitution also raises more alarming questions. The twenty-fifth subject in this section states that the General Assembly cannot enact legislation on school management . Without Section 59, there’s no clear limit in what power the government can exercise in terms of student education. In general, it’s a negative when school-based decisions are taken out of the hands of educators.

    I have seen the dangers of over-involvement of the government first hand. In my 8th grade year, numerous days of school were canceled due to rightful protests over former Gov. Bevin’s bill to cut public school funds . Educators in this state have shown time and time again they are willing to fight for the quality of their student’s education. We can all do our part by voting “no” on Amendment 2 in this upcoming general election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7ap5_0wP7nuoz00

    Roxy Osborne is second-year communications major at the University of Louisville. She has been attending both public and private schools in Louisville, Kentucky, her entire life .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: I attended public and private schools. Amendment 2 is bad for Kentucky education.

